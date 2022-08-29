In the first debate on TV, presidential candidates focus criticism on Bolsonaro and exploit PT corruption

The clash between candidates was also marked by questions about the defense and protection of women and the country’s economic crisis.

The first debate between the candidates for the presidency of the Republic on TV, which took place this Sunday, 28, promoted by Grupo Bandeirantes, TV Cultura, Folha de S. Paulo newspaper and UOL portal, was marked by a series of exchanges of barbs. among competitors. In the first question, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) chose the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to talk about corruption, citing scandal at Petrobras. “A government built on theft. This robbery was to gain support within parliament. Therefore, nothing justifies this false answer. The most corrupt government in the history of Brazil,” said the current chief executive, who referred to PT as an “ex-convict” on more than one occasion in the debate and said that lying “is in the DNA” of the former president. In his response, Lula did not mention the case involving the state oil company and accused Bolsonaro of speaking false numbers and propagating fake news. “There was no president who did more investigation to find out what we did. My government is marked by a greater policy of social inclusion, greater increase in the minimum wage. Our government, moreover, was the one that made the most investments in education. My government should be known for that,” Lula countered.

Other competitors also cited – numerous times – cases of corruption during the governments of Workers’ Party (EN). the senator Simone Tebet (MDB), when talking about attempts to buy overpriced Covaxin vaccines in the Bolsonaro government, recalled that corruption is an old case in Brazil, including PT governments. “Corruption kills, takes money to generate employment and income for the population,” he said. Already Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) referred to the PT when stating that, among the competitors who have been presidents, “it is difficult for anyone to have the morals to say that there is no corruption”. Although among the campaigns the expectation was for direct confrontations between Lula and Bolsonaro, the most intense clashes happened precisely between Simone and Soraya and the between the current Chief Executive. In her first speech, the emedebista accused the president of contributing to the disharmony between the Powers, by not fulfilling his role, as head of the Executive, and the Federal Constitution. “We have a president who threatens democratic values, does not respect the free press, does not respect the Federal Court of Justice. We need to change the president of the Republic”, declared the senator, in her opening speech. At another time, Tebet also stated that the pandemic of Covid-19 dragged on in Brazil for lack of federal coordination and blamed Bolsonaro. “At the moment when Brazil needed the president the most, he turned his back on the pain of the families and denied vaccination in the arms of the families. I did not see the president take his motorcycle, go into a hospital and give a hug to a mother who lost a child”, he extolled. The representative countered and said that Simone Tebet “is a disgrace in the Federal Senate”, citing the CPI on Covid-19.

Senator Soraya Thronicke also used part of her speaking time to answer Bolsonaro, after the president complained about a question from journalist Vera Magalhães, saying that the reporter is “a disgrace to Brazilian journalism”, which caused reactions from those present. “When men are chuchucas with other men, but they come at us being a tiger, I get very uncomfortable. In my state, there are women who become jaguars and I am one of them. I do not accept this type of behavior, of spreading hatred and separating us”, he countered. In addition to the senators, other candidates also criticized – albeit between the lines – the actions or postures adopted by the current government. Former President Lula also, for example, spoke about federal management during the pandemic by stating that the drops in Brazil’s vaccination rates are the responsibility of those who run the country. “People forget that it was in 2010, 2009, when H1N1 arrived and we vaccinated 83 million people in three months. If they are not vaccinating, it is the responsibility of those in charge”, he extolled.

In turn, Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) mentioned the government’s positions on the environment and said that Brazil “will never be respected if it continues with the neglect” seen in recent years. “The resumption of economic growth depends on an environmental policy that makes Brazil the first zero carbon economy. We are going to create green jobs because it is the biggest source of attracting foreign investment, which is fundamental for generating employment and income. We cannot waste this huge opportunity,” he defended. the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), in turn, spoke of “aberration” when evaluating Bolsonaro’s recent comments, who stated that he does not see people going hungry in Brazil, and said that in Brazil “everything is out of place”. “It shocks me to see the president say that the economy is booming. Among the discouraged, there are 5 million people who have given up looking for jobs, and 10 million are unemployed”, said the former governor of Ceará.

What did each candidate say?

Overall, the tone of the candidates echoed the most recent speeches, made on Saturdays, such as Jovem Pan News, interviews and political events. A leader in polls on voting intentions, former president Lula, for example, returned to talk about actions taken by his previous governments, such as the creation of mechanisms to fight corruption, Bolsa Família, Prouni and the creation of new federal universities. The former president also got to star in a direct confrontation with his former minister, Ciro Gomes, who called him a “snake charmer” and corrupt. “Even so, Ciro, we’re still going to talk and you’re going to apologize because you know you’re telling untruths about me. (…) I hope he doesn’t go to Paris and that we feel and can build a true political alliance”, said Lula. In his speeches, the PT also criticized President Jair Bolsonaro for promising to keep Auxílio Brasil at R$600, but without a budget forecast, and denied committing to gender parity in his ministries, if elected. “I will not make a commitment that has a certain person. If it is not possible, I will pass for a liar,” he said.

Minutes before entering the press conference, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ruled out preparation for the debate, said he would not “accept provocation” and that it would be an “open game”, which in fact happened. In the first few minutes, the president questioned Lula about corruption and spoke of judicial activism by the Supreme Court, citing the Federal Police’s operation against eight businessmen accused of participating in a group that was talking about a coup d’état. “I have no problem with any power, but some ministers want to interfere in the Executive power”, he countered. As he has done in recent speeches, Bolsonaro also reinforced government actions, saying that Brazil’s inflation “is one of the best in the world”, citing job creation, talking about a “miracle in the pandemic” and maintaining social programs. “We have the truth and responsibility on our side, we have never had so much money invested here. It is the government that is working. The economy is booming.”

Currently occupying third place in the electoral polls, oscillating between 6% and 8% of the votes, former minister Ciro Gomes has once again positioned himself as an alternative to the Lula-Bolsonaro polarization and stated that he wants to “rebuild Brazil”. In his speeches, he mentioned some proposals, such as a monthly allowance of R$ 1,000 and a new standard of education, which places Brazil as a world reference. The former minister also stated that “weapons only serve to kill” and said that the current president of the Republic lacks “scruples”. “You corrupted your children by promising to fight Lula. (…) You never learn anything, you are a person who has no heart, simulating suffocation, saying that you are not a gravedigger. Brazil has 3% of the world’s population and 11% of the world died from Covid-19″, he said, also criticizing Bolsonaro’s speeches about the economy “being booming”.

Unlike former President Lula, candidate Simone Tebet accepted to commit to having women command 50% of her ministries, if elected. “Parity women, black people, there will be no one involved in a corruption scandal, even from my party,” she said. Highlight of the debate for her direct clashes with President Bolsonaro, the senator said that, once again, the president speaks untruths. “We cannot have a president who lies. Our government is going to be a government of true love and care”, she stated, resuming her already marked speeches of acting “with love and courage”. “I’m not afraid of you and your ministers, I’ve been called out of control. A minister of yours entered the STF because I denounced the vaccine corruption scheme that you did not want to buy,” he countered Bolsonaro. Soraya Thronicke, in turn, began her speech by stating that “it is political”, because she has a proposal.

“I didn’t come to fight, to duel. We have a solution. Federal single tax, we will exchange 11 taxes for one,” he said, in his very first statement. Other proposal presentation was the exemption of Income Tax for all teachers, from public and private education, defending gender parity and religious freedom, as well as proposing the use of the private health network as a complement to the Unified Health System (SUS) and speed up the calls repressed by the pandemic. “What Brazil is experiencing is a catastrophe”, he extolled. Before starting the debate, candidate Felipe D’Ávila stated that he expected a discussion about the proposals for the future of Brazil. “It is a unique opportunity for candidates to discuss proposals, this is how we can clarify and give the Brazilian people a real option,” he said. In his speeches, he defended vocational education, criticized politicians for using the Electoral Fund, spoke about zero carbon and reinforced that voters should not choose the “least worst” candidate, in criticism of polarization.