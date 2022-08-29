Independence Lotofácil: find out how much the 180 million invested in Nubank and Caixa savings would yield

São José dos Campos-SP, August 29, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – The Lotofácil da Independência, with a draw in September, will make many players happy. After all, it could reach a premium of R$ 180 million and would be a good investment in savings at Caixa and Nubank.

So, imagine someone eventually taking all that money home alone. That’s why a lot of people are looking to make their little feat in this traditional Lotofácil draw, which takes place on September 10th.

After all, with that money, a person will never need to work again during their lifetime. It’s the diarysp will talk a little about it.

How to apply the Lotofácil prize?

Currently, the amount of R$ 180 million from Lotofácil can yield more than R$ 1.2 million after the first month of application. But this considering the most conservative form, in the savings account. There are still other means of application, but this is the safest.

That way, if the lucky winner knows how to use his head, he will just live on that interest and will never have to work or worry about his financial situation again. In addition, this initial income of R$ 1.2 million could grow even more.

How much do you earn if you apply at Nubank?

However, there is another, equally safe, savings that guarantee an even greater income: Nubank. That’s because the bank’s monthly interest rate is 1.07%. In conventional savings, it is 0.50% plus income, which reaches an average of 0.65%.

In this way, if you invest in Nubank, you will be able to have an even greater income, of R$ 1.9 million per month. However, in any case, you will already have a great income for the rest of your life, right?

However, it is also worth remembering that Nubank is a digital bank, which does not charge card or monthly fees. However, there is no physical agency and all contacts only happen by phone or email.

How to play in Lotofácil

Finally, let’s talk a little about how to play in Lotofácil, which has the same rule for the common contest and also for the Independence one. In this case, there are 25 numbers on the steering wheel.

Meanwhile, ok bettor can choose from 15 to 20 numbers to play with. However, it is worth remembering that the greater the number of tens you choose, the greater the value of the game.

Thus, the maximum prize wins whoever scores 15 points. In the specific case of Lotofácil da Independência, the value will not accumulate. That is, if no one hits the 15 points, the jackpot will be divided among the winners of the 14-point range.

Usually, many hit the 14 points of Lotofácil. So, let’s make this bet and try to become a millionaire overnight.