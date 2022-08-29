India implodes two illegal twin towers in New Delhi – News

Two 100-meter-tall illegal residential buildings were demolished on Sunday (28) in a suburb of New Delhi, an event shown live on Indian television channels.

The demolition of the “twin towers” is an unusual example of the authorities’ strictness against real estate and public officials involved in corruption.

The Supreme Court ruled last year that the properties were built illegally by realtors in collusion with local authorities.





The 32-story Apex and the 29-story Ceyane, which had nearly 1,000 uninhabited apartments after nine years of legal battle, collapsed within seconds.

The controlled implosion, with 3,700 kg of explosives, took place in Noida, southeast of New Delhi. It was the biggest demolition in Indian history, according to local media.

Thousands of people were forced to leave the area as a precaution before the explosion.

India, Asia’s third-largest economy with 1.4 billion people, has seen the world’s fastest growth and construction boom in recent years.

Unscrupulous real estate companies, in search of big profits, reduce construction costs with impunity, benefiting from insufficient rules.

Companies sometimes build additional floors or towers, using inferior material, while public officials are bribed to ignore the problems.

In the worst case scenario for companies, real estate companies pay fines or just abandon unfinished works.

In Delhi’s suburbs of Noida and Greater Noida, more than 100 skyscrapers have been abandoned, disfiguring the region’s landscape.



