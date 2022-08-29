Inter agrees the sale of defender Pedro Henrique to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria | International

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Inter agreed to sell defender Pedro Henrique, who was on loan to Unión La Calera, from Chile. The 21-year-old’s destination will be Ludogorets, from Bulgaria, who must pay around 1 million dollars (R$ 5 million, at the current price) to count on the Colorado player.

Despite the total value of the negotiation, the gaucho club should receive 500 thousand dollars (R$ 2.5 million), but maintain 30% of the athlete’s rights in a future sale. The defender gets 20% of his rights.

The deal is already agreed between the clubs and the defender is scheduled to arrive in Bulgaria on Thursday to settle the last details and sign the contract. Last week, Ludogorets showed interest in Nonato.

Last year, Pedro Henrique was sent off in two consecutive games by Inter in similar bids, against Fortaleza, for the Brasileirão, and four days later against Vitória, in the Copa do Brasil. After that, the player was loaned to Sport and, this year, he went to the Chilean club.

In addition to Pedro Henrique, Inter has already released another defender from the basic categories. João Félix, 20, is on his way to Estoril, Portugal. The negotiation does not involve values, but Colorado will keep a percentage of the athlete for future negotiations. The player will play first in the under-23 team.

