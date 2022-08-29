iPhone 14 is coming: know what to expect from Apple’s special event | Cell

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 during a special event scheduled for September 7. The next cell phone models – which should include Pro and Pro Max versions – will not be the only announcements from the American giant, as the expectation is that a variety of devices will be presented, such as the new Apple Watch – including a version aimed especially at adventurers. , plus a new generation of AirPods Pro.

It is also possible that new iPad models will be announced in the package of releases planned for the event. The new phones, like their predecessors, would support 5G connection and should remain with the Lightning input. Devices with USB-C should only arrive in 2023. TechTudo will be in the United States to follow the announcements during the event, which will be held at Apple Park.

iPhone 14 Pro, Plus and Pro Max

The most awaited announcement is the launch of the new iPhone 14, but those who believe that the star will be the traditional version of the cell phone are wrong. Speculation is that the American manufacturer will present three more models, in addition to the normal version, divided between Pro, with a 6.1-inch screen, plus Plus and Pro Max, both with a 6.7-inch display. The Mini version, which lasted until the iPhone 13, should go out of circulation due to low demand.

Among the most anticipated features are the 48-megapixel rear camera with support for 8K video recording, new proprietary A16 processor and the capacity of up to 1TB of storage.

There is an expectation that all devices bring the screen always on, a feature already used by users of Android phones. Other news would be iOS 16 and a higher price than previous releases.

The public should expect little change from the traditional iPhone 14. Its design would be the real owner of the news, as leaked images show a slight decrease in the size of the notch. In this way, the front camera would be accommodated in a new arrangement and the facial recognition system would be relocated.

Who should also receive more than one model are Apple’s smart watches. The new Apple Watch should get three versions: the Watch Series 8, an updated SE (but no major improvements beyond the S8 processor) and a new Pro model, built with a screen about two inches larger than the 45mm model. . It would also be more resistant, to attract athletes who practice extreme sports.

The Cupertino giant has invested in research to improve its monitoring features and it is speculated that Apple’s new smartwatches will feature, among the functions, a temperature sensor that will detect if the user has a fever.

Experts also mention the possibility of features such as monitoring blood pressure, fertility, blood glucose level and a tool that will also be on the iPhone 14 for accident detection.

AirPods Pro, iPad Pro and other releases

For those who still have the breath to wait for new devices, Apple may announce a new generation of AirPods Pro. With no updates since 2019, the wireless headset would have a design similar to the Beats Fit Pro, released last year. He would say goodbye to the temples and, in their place, get an in-ear wing.

The alleged AirPods Pro 2 would also be the first model of the brand to use the Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), allowing for better sound quality. Not even the charging case would be left out of the novelties with the addition of a small speaker that emits a sound when the user tries to locate it through the Find My app.

Another device that may appear on the day of the event is the iPad Pro equipped with an M2 chip, accompanied by a more basic model with the A14 chip. Rumors point out that the size of the screens should vary between 11 and 12.9 inches.

Apple may introduce three new Macs, including a Mac Mini, a Mac Pro and a MacBook Pro, with the latest processor from the manufacturer, in addition to the new system versions.

Finally, there is still hope for a last announcement that would break the curve of traditional apple devices. Apple’s supposed virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) glasses may have their debut revealed to the world during the official event, scheduled for 2 pm on September 7, with internet broadcast.