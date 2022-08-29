Iron Maiden arrived in Curitiba in a luxurious plane for tour in Brazil

The band Iron Maiden, who performed on Saturday night (27), in Curitiba, has a history of curiosities that fans love. One of the main ones is the plane in which the band travels for tours around the world, the Ed Force One. However, this time, Iron Maiden decided to rent a jet for the tour within Brazil. See the video below.

It is a Bombardier DB-700-1A10, model also known by the name Global Express, which is operated by the company Air Jet Táxi Aéreo. The recording of the band’s arrival at Afonso Pena International Airport was made by the YouTube channel “Plane Spotter HD Curitiba”, when the luxury executive plane was taxiing along the runway.

The DB-700-1A10, in the Global 6000 version, has a range of 11,000 km (it can go from São Paulo without a stopover to any European capital) and is remarkable 30.3 meters long and has a wingspan of 28.7 meters. The model costs around US$ 60 million (R$ 300 million at the current price). This same plane was used by former president and current candidate Lula during his schedule of visits to the country in recent weeks.

The band arrived on the day of the show in São José dos Pinhais. The other three presentations will be in Ribeirão Preto (SP) on August 30th, then at Rock In Rio on September 2nd and in São Paulo on September 4th.

Ed Force One

Ed Force One was once the official plane of Iron Maiden Photo: Reproduction/Instagram.

The airplane Ed Force One, a Boeing 747-400 registration TF-AAK made its last trip in April from Ostrava, Belgium, to Kemble, in the UK countryside. According to UK Aviantion News, it was handed over to Air Salvage International (ASI), a company that performs aircraft dismantling.

The plane became known worldwide as the third version of Ed Force One. This 747 was manufactured in 2003 and has the capacity to carry up to 465 passengers. In the holds, it is possible to transport all equipment and luggage, ensuring that the shows take place anywhere in the world. the vocalist Bruce Dickinsonwhich is also professional pilot, was responsible for guiding the group around the planet. In fact, Bruce was the member who arrived earlier in Curitiba and tasted Curitiba beer during the week.

On its exterior, in addition to the band’s name, it was possible to see images of the mascot and the names of the cities where the group performed. Ed Force One’s flight code when he was on tour was CC666. CC is the code for the company that owns the plane, and the 666 refers to one of the band’s main songs, “The Number Of The Beast”.