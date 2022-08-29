Iron Maiden arrives in Curitiba in the same ‘jet’ that a presidential candidate used for flights across the country

The band disembarking this Saturday, in the scene of the video presented below





To all those who like rock and/or aviation, a video recorded this Saturday, August 27th, shows which is the “jet” that the famous British band Iron Maiden hired in Brazil to start their journeys on the Legacy of the Beast World tour. Tour 2022.

The following recording was made by the YouTube channel “Plane Spotter HD Curitiba”, when the large and luxurious executive plane, whose details are described below in this article, arrived at Curitiba Airport – Afonso Pena, in São José dos Pinhais (PR) .





The huge business jet is registered under the registration PR-VDR, as seen in the scenes above. According to the registration in the Brazilian Aeronautical Registry (RAB), it is a Bombardier DB-700-1A10, model also known by the name Global Express, which is operated by the company Air Jet Táxi Aéreo.

As a curiosity, the plane is the same that caught attention recently, when former president and current candidate Lula hired for flights during his schedule of visits to the country, as seen a few weeks ago.

The DB-700-1A10, in the Global 6000 version seen in the video, is an 11,000 km long jet (it flies from São Paulo non-stop to any European capital, for example) and is remarkable 30.3 meters long and 28 .7 meters in wingspan, that is, similar in size to Embraer’s first-generation E-Jets aircraft. The model costs around US$ 60 million (R$ 300 million at the current price).

The band arrived in São José dos Pinhais for their first show in Brazil, on Saturday in Curitiba. The other three shows will be in Ribeirão Preto (SP) on August 30th, then at Rock In Rio on September 2nd and in São Paulo on September 4th.