Is it possible to withdraw money with the expired Caixa card at Lottery?

Has it ever happened to you that you need to carry out a banking operation, but not notice that the card has expired? By the way, have you tried to withdraw money with the expired Caixa nas Lotéricas card?

Trust me, this happens to a lot of people. After all, the validity of the card is not an item that is often consulted, or that we value highly. Well, usually the expiration date is far away.

So, know what to do in these situations so you don’t get scared when your card expires. Check out.

Did you know that it is possible to withdraw money at lotteries?

Hey! Did you know that when going to a lottery, it is possible to withdraw money? Many people are not aware of this functionality of these establishments.

In addition to withdrawing money, it is also possible to carry out other operations with: deposits, payment of invoices and various slips. And also, of course, placing bets.

First of all, it is very important to note that only the account holder can carry out withdrawal operations at Lotteries. Although it is often not mandatory to present any document that proves your identity.

So, learn to withdraw money at this establishment. So, find out if it is possible to withdraw money with the expired Caixa na Lotérica card below.

How to withdraw, deposit and carry out other operations at Lotteries

At first, the first item you need to carry out all these operations is to have an updated card from Caixa Econômica.

To deposit money in your Caixa account through Lotteries, it is worth mentioning that these transactions are only allowed for checking, savings and Caixa Fácil accounts.

To perform the procedure, you can use your card. Or have your agency number and the number sequence of your account at hand.

Also, when depositing the money, check that the amount does not exceed the equivalent of R$5,000. Well, this is the limit value for deposits in lottery.

Cashing out isn’t much different either. Well, you will also need the Caixa card. In addition, you will also need to present your identity document. Finally, in the process, enter your password that will be typed by yourself.

The amount for withdrawals is the same as for deposits, not exceeding a maximum of R$5 thousand.

Well, we realize that the Caixa card is crucial in carrying out these operations. But if your card has expired, is it still possible to withdraw money with the device? Well, find the answer to that question in the next topic.

But after all, can I withdraw money with the expired Caixa card at Lottery?

This is the doubt of many who suddenly found themselves with an expired Caixa card.

Therefore, please understand that: it is not possible to withdraw money with the expired Caixa card at Lottery. In fact, this is due to Caixa Econômica’s security standards, created to protect you and your bank account.

Luckily, there are other ways to withdraw money from your Caixa account without using your card. How to do this? Understand.

Since I can’t withdraw money with the expired Caixa na Lotérica card, how can I make a withdrawal then?

You have understood that withdrawing money with an expired Caixa na Lotérica card is not possible. But now you have no card and need money, what to do now?

Well, know that there are other ways to withdraw money from your Caixa account. One of them is to carry out the process directly at the cash desk of both your local branch and other branches as well. But there are differences between locations.

At your local branch, there is no limit amount for withdrawals, in addition to having less bureaucracy at the time of withdrawal. Therefore, it is always recommended that you make the withdrawal without a card directly at your branch.

However, if you are somehow unable to reach your branch, the operation can also be done in other similar places, but with restrictions.

First, to make the withdrawal you will need some document that proves your identity. For example, your General Registration, Driver’s License, Passport, and even Work Permit.

Along with this, you will sign the Withdrawal Guide term, in addition to also needing to remember your account password.

Finally, it should be noted that the withdrawal limit in these situations is up to R$100. With a limit of 5 withdrawals within 6 months.

In addition, it is not possible to withdraw without a card at lotteries, being limited only to Caixa branches.

Has your Caixa card expired? Do not freak out! Learn how to order a new card

You already know that it is not possible to withdraw money with the expired Caixa na Lotérica card. So if your device has reached its expiration date, learn how to get a new one in just a few steps.

Resending the new card after the expiration date is usually automatic. Arrival at home takes place up to 20 days after the expiration date.

But in situations where some mishap occurs, and your card is not reissued, don’t worry. Because, to request a duplicate of your card, you must visit one of the Caixa branches. Finally, order in person or order via Internet Banking from the cashier.

Knowing that it is not possible to withdraw money with the expired Caixa na Lotérica card, do not make this mistake again, and always check the date on your card.