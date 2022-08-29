Is it still worth staying in a digital bank?

Changes in rates and terms of return on investments with liquidity in digital banks are commonplace.

For many years, the income from the balance of digital accounts has attracted many customers. However, with the rise in the Selic (basic interest rate) offering this benefit became more expensive for companies, which reduced profitability or changed the interest payment term. As is the case with Nubank, which withdrew the daily profitability of the current account on amounts received less than a month ago.

Nubank

According to Nubank, the balance in the current account will only earn 100% of the CDI from the 30th day of application retroactively, but without gains before that period. Therefore, if the client receives a salary of BRL 1,300.00 and the balance in the account at the end of the month is BRL 50.00, the income paid will only be on the remaining balance, and no longer on the total amount in the daily account. .

Nubank has always been developing new businesses and resources in order to build customer loyalty, such as a credit card with cashback, integration with financial products from the NuInvest brokerage and the possibility of investing in cryptocurrencies.

The rise in interest rates has created a shortage of venture capital in the world. Thus, fintechs needed to slow the pace of growth and devise new strategies.

PicPay

PicPay, for example, has already offered a yield of 210% of the CDI. Therefore, more than twice what an investment in the Direct Treasury yields is fixed at the Selic rate. Currently, after the Selic rate has increased from 2% to 13.25% per year, the profitability offered, with liquidity, is 102%. In addition, the income is no longer daily and started to be deposited during the first month of application.

PicPay also offers account installments, insurance, cell phone loans and transfer installments through Pix. PicPay also diversified its business by taking control of Banco Original do Agronegócio, which was renamed PicPay Bank, with approximately R$7 billion in deposits.

digital accounts

Financial educator Lai Santiago told Estadão that changes in rates and terms of return on investments with liquidity are common. However, now, they draw attention, as Brazilians are more attentive to finances.

“There is no point in always looking for the best remuneration. Digital accounts continue to be worthwhile, even in the case of Nubank. Seeking the best profitability makes the consumer jump from branch to branch and the tax and IOF costs of the first month can end up canceling the income from the application”explained Santiago.

