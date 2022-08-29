Is the management of the IRB (IRBR3) good or bad? – Money Times

O IRB (IRBR3) hit the hammer and decided to go to the market with a BRL 1 billion share offering in search of capital not to be framed by the Susep.

In the year, the IRB collapses 50%, in the midst of recurring losses. Faced with the company’s bad situation, some investors question the ability of the executives, who took over the company in October 2021, to drive the reinsurer’s recovery.

In an interview with Money Timesthe analyst of Inter ResearchMatheus Amaral, stated that, despite the difficulty, the management of the IRB is doing its homework, with a job well done of reducing exposure abroad.

“This has had an effect. When we look at the balance sheet, excluding one-off effects, we see the operating result a little better. What was supposed to be done in terms of transparency, they are doing. They are looking at the opportunities in terms of real estate and using what they have to settle the score,” he says.

With the change of focus, the administration of the IRB expects the Brazilian portfolio to account for at least two-thirds of premiums written, and the remaining third for international operations (especially in Latin America due to geographic similarities).

However, Beto Assad, analyst and financial advisor at Kinvo and columnist for Money Times, says that instead of blaming the sold for the moment of the paper, the ideal is to charge the company’s management to find solutions to make it shine again. “These do owe a better performance”, he explains.

O IRB has around 316 million leased shares – around 25.12% of the free float -, according to Bloomberg data. The rate charged for borrowing the papers was 45% the day before, while the market average is around 5%.

According to Safra, the demand for the stock offering of the IRB maybe not so low.

The weighting, according to the bank, is based on the possibility that some investors may use the operation to cover short positions.

🤳Follow Money Times on Instagram!🤳

Connect with the market and gain access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and lots of interactivity, such as: a summary of the main news of the day on Minute Money TimesO Money Times Replyin which our journalists ask questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more… Click here and follow our profile now!