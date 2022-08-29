Isabela Sousa is five-time world champion in bodyboard | other sports

The bodyboard world championship is not yet officially over, but Isabela Sousa has plenty of reasons to celebrate. The 32-year-old from Ceará won the Walker Bay Pro 2022, in South Africa, organized by the IBC, an international bodyboard corporation, and took home the fifth championship (2010, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2022). Isabela will still run the last stage of the circuit in Sintra, Portugal, but with the guarantee of the title of world champion by points.