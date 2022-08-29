Isabela Sousa is five-time world champion in bodyboard | other sports

The bodyboard world championship is not yet officially over, but Isabela Sousa has plenty of reasons to celebrate. The 32-year-old from Ceará won the Walker Bay Pro 2022, in South Africa, organized by the IBC, an international bodyboard corporation, and took home the fifth championship (2010, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2022). Isabela will still run the last stage of the circuit in Sintra, Portugal, but with the guarantee of the title of world champion by points.
Isabela Sousa is five-time world champion in bodyboard — Photo: Lima Jr./Disclosure
Before the grand final of this stage in South Africa, Isabela had already won enough points to finish the season in first place. After winning the semifinal over Spanish Alexandra Rinder, the Ceará native awaited the result of another Brazilian in the next heat. Neymara Carvalho, who also has five world titles, was in the running but ended up losing and letting Isabela shoot for the lead.
The Ceará native beat Pamela Bowren in the final of this penultimate stage of the circuit. Isabela Sousa joins Neymara Carvalho as two of the biggest winners in the history of the sport among women. In fact, Neymara received a gift from another Brazilian star in April this year.
Neymar sends shirt to five-time bodyboard world champion