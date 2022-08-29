It went viral: Rony’s bike (and his reactions), Gabigol’s provocation and the referee who gives a card with his eyes | football

- See the league table
Gabigol’s provocation to Botafogo
Gabigol makes “cryorô” after Flamengo’s victory over Botafogo
Gabigol cries after victory over Botafogo – Photo: Reproduction
The classic at Nilton Santos, won by Flamengo, it was also hot inside the four lines. There’s all the affection between Diego and Marçal that doesn’t let us lie.
In the stands, at least, everything is fine. There was even a vascaíno among the Botafogo people.
Vasco fan watches game in the midst of Botafogo fans
Just the ball that wasn’t always treated well
Almanac bike at Maracanã
On the other hand, the ball that landed at Rony’s feet, in the goal of the Palm trees against the Flucan’t say the same thing
See Ron’s bicycle kick from multiple angles
The reactions to the painting are a spectacle apart
Drone image shows Ron’s goal and Weverton’s disbelief in the bid
Who had the best reaction to Rony’s goal against Fluminense?
The game between the leader and the then vice had more things:
- Pipe with handbrake pulled
Cano has a good chance on a counterattack, but Scarpa manages to neutralize the move
- Exquisite Goose Launch
What a category! Goose gives beautiful trivela throw
- Confusion in the field access tunnel
Hulk, who had not scored in seven games in the Brazilian Championship and who had never scored in América’s nets, was disenchanted.
At 9 min of the 1st half – free-kick goal by Hulk from Atlético-MG against América-MG
In the celebration, the top scorer made the “sai, zica”
And the judge, who gave a card with his eyes?
Referee Ramon Abatti Abel looks furiously at América-MG players
In the return, only Fortaleza, who left the lantern and today has the best campaign in this second part of Serie A. The pressure may have messed with São Paulo, defeated in full Morumbi.
São Paulo player tries to score before the referee authorizes the start of the match
Rehearsed play? Jandrei and Ferraresi get in the way of goal kick
São Paulo now turns its focus to the South American, in which they will face Atlético-GO. The Dragon arrives without a coach after Jorginho’s dismissal. And the coach really tried to save his job.
Jorginho makes three changes, still in the first half, in Atlético-GO match
Felipão looked for other solutions in Athletico x Ceará
Felipão removes microphone from near the bench in Athletico-PR match
In Serie B, Cruzeiro continues swimming with strokes.
Isn’t that Your Hairy Puppet?
The last step towards access was with a 4 x 0 rout over the Nautico Lantern. And it could have been more…