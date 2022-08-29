It went viral: Rony’s bike (and his reactions), Gabigol’s provocation and the referee who gives a card with his eyes | football

See the league table

Gabigol’s provocation to Botafogo

Gabigol makes “cryorô” after Flamengo’s victory over Botafogo

1 of 1 Gabigol cries after victory over Botafogo – Photo: Reproduction Gabigol cries after victory over Botafogo – Photo: Reproduction

The classic at Nilton Santos, won by Flamengo, it was also hot inside the four lines. There’s all the affection between Diego and Marçal that doesn’t let us lie.

In the stands, at least, everything is fine. There was even a vascaíno among the Botafogo people.

Vasco fan watches game in the midst of Botafogo fans

Just the ball that wasn’t always treated well

Almanac bike at Maracanã

On the other hand, the ball that landed at Rony’s feet, in the goal of the Palm trees against the Flucan’t say the same thing

See Ron’s bicycle kick from multiple angles

The reactions to the painting are a spectacle apart

Drone image shows Ron’s goal and Weverton’s disbelief in the bid

Who had the best reaction to Rony’s goal against Fluminense?

The game between the leader and the then vice had more things:

Pipe with handbrake pulled

Cano has a good chance on a counterattack, but Scarpa manages to neutralize the move

Exquisite Goose Launch

What a category! Goose gives beautiful trivela throw

Confusion in the field access tunnel

Hulk, who had not scored in seven games in the Brazilian Championship and who had never scored in América’s nets, was disenchanted.

At 9 min of the 1st half – free-kick goal by Hulk from Atlético-MG against América-MG

In the celebration, the top scorer made the “sai, zica”

And the judge, who gave a card with his eyes?

Referee Ramon Abatti Abel looks furiously at América-MG players

In the return, only Fortaleza, who left the lantern and today has the best campaign in this second part of Serie A. The pressure may have messed with São Paulo, defeated in full Morumbi.

São Paulo player tries to score before the referee authorizes the start of the match

Rehearsed play? Jandrei and Ferraresi get in the way of goal kick

São Paulo now turns its focus to the South American, in which they will face Atlético-GO. The Dragon arrives without a coach after Jorginho’s dismissal. And the coach really tried to save his job.

Jorginho makes three changes, still in the first half, in Atlético-GO match

Felipão looked for other solutions in Athletico x Ceará

Felipão removes microphone from near the bench in Athletico-PR match

In Serie B, Cruzeiro continues swimming with strokes.

