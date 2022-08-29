Itaú BBA analysts update their forecasts for large digital bank; good news?

Itaú BBA analysts redid their projections for one of the largest digital banks in the world: NuBank. The update came after the fintech reported its quarterly results. Founded and commanded by businessman David Vélez, the Bank has shown falling profits.

Itaú BBA reduced Nubank’s profit estimate for the next year from US$3.1 billion to US$2.6 billion, and also reduced its share price from US$4.5 to US$3.5 for the same year. In the view of analysts, the current valuation is not attractive and earnings dynamics are likely to remain negative. Next, learn more about.

Itaú BBA analysts update their forecasts for large digital bank

Namely, the slowdown in personal credit and the recent accounting changes in expenses may be evidence that this product is not performing as expected, according to analysts at Itaú BBA. According to the analysis, the credit card expansion happening outside of the merchants is creating more risks of pent-up growth. In addition, the fintech has lost around 60% of its market value since its IPO in December 2021.

In short, Itaú BBA lowered Nubank’s target price by US$ 1, from US$ 4.5 to US$ 3.5, with the ability to drop 22% compared to the last closing, according to the report sent to the customers. Therefore, they had to rethink the sell recommendation.

In turn, Nubank reduced the credit write-off period for personal loans in arrears from 360 days to 120 days. However, the decline in credit cards continues for 360 days. According to the institution, the justification for the change is that the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) considers the potential for recovering overdue loans.

For Itaú BBA, the change in this term may make Nubank’s personal loans have a lower potential compared to the institution’s credit cards. And not only that, the assessment also indicates a much riskier recovery action.

Instability

Despite the fact that the credit card balance of roxinho rose 31% in the 1st semester, Itaú BBA predicts that this segment may start to go downhill soon. Analysts highlight a drop in the proportion of transactions in the credit card portfolio.

The brokerage also adds that as much as Nubank is not planning to reduce the growth of the credit card, this could happen in the near future. As a result, analysts have lowered their projections on credit card balance growth in 2022 to 63%, and 15% for 2023.

Other favorable projections for the bank

Furthermore, in addition to Itaú BBA’s projections, we also have access to other views. According to a projection by Morgan Stanley analysts, Nubank may have the highest revenue growth, in any financial sector in Latin America, in the next three years.

According to analysts, rapidly expanding customers can provide a steady growth path, with up to 68% revenue growth. Still, Morgan Stanley points out that the company has several attractive paths for this to occur. For example: new products, mergers and geographic benefits.

DIGITAL Banks: check out 6 options!

Digital banks are growing more and more in the country. Today, there are several options for Brazilians to choose from. Among the digital banks, some of them stand out in the sector.

Check out in the article some possibilities that can present a varied financial services letter, or credit card with no annual fee, automatic income from the balance present in the account, among other features.

1) Banco Inter: known for being one of the most complete accounts, it has several free services, such as, for example, TEDs and DOCs, withdrawals, credit card. There are also consortia and insurance, if the person wishes, and his grade in Reclame Aqui is 8, which is considered an “excellent” average rating.

2) Next: this option has a credit card with no annual fee and also unlimited and free transfers. It is Bradesco’s digital bank and has a score of 6.5 on Reclame Aqui, considered “regular”.

3) Banco ModalMais: the bank was created by the brokerage ModalMais, and there is the possibility of not paying an annual fee, depending on the type of card requested. There is the possibility of making 4 free withdrawals in the month and opening the account can be done for free. In Reclame Aqui, the grade is 7.8, “good”.

4) C6 Bank: transfers are free of charge if they are made via WhatsApp or SMS, but one of the advantages is the C6 Taggy, which allows the customer to go through tolls without having to stop at the booths to pay, as the amount is debited account automatic. In Reclame Aqui, the rating is 6.9, or “regular”.

5) Banco Agibank: has a credit card with no annual fee for the first year, in addition to allowing 4 free withdrawals per month. There are physical branches of agibank and the score on Reclame Aqui is 8.7, or “excellent”.

6) Banco Neon: fintech also has a credit card without an annual fee, in addition to allowing the creation of a virtual card, suitable for online purchases, for example. His grade on Reclame Aqui is 8.2, considered “excellent”.

