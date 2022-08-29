Jade Picon and Gabriel Medina are caught kissing at a party | celebrities



Jade Picon and Gabriel Medina exchange kisses at a party – Reproduction Internet

Published 08/29/2022 08:08

Rio – The rumors were right! Jade Picon and Gabriel Medina were caught kissing during a party last Saturday. The digital influencer and the surfer were in the reserved area of ​​the Balbúrdia party, in Rio, when they were seen in a romantic mood.

The record was published on Twitter by the profile “Vai Desmaiar”. In the images, the couple appears exchanging kisses to the sound of the song “Ainda Gosto Dela”, by Skank. Rumors that Jade and Gabriel Medina are getting together began to surface as soon as the digital influencer left “BBB 22”. Earlier this month, the two even published a video doing a little dance together.

During the “BBB 22”, Jade Picon lived a romance with the athlete Paulo André Camilo. Fans cheered for the relationship to continue outside the house, but the two are just friends. Gabriel Medina has been single since his controversial marriage to model Yasmin Brunet ended in January of this year. The two have been married since 2020.