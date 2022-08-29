James Webb: Super Telescope Captures New Images of ‘Ghost Galaxy’ | Science

The James Webb International Space Telescope has captured new photos of a curious galaxy, the Messier 74, also known as NGC 628 or “Ghost Galaxy”, nickname given because of the fact that the system is quite difficult to observe without professional equipment.

The images were released by ESA, the European space agency, on Monday morning (29).

In July, as shown by the g1the mysteries of the spiral galaxy had already been revealed by a Spanish astronomer, but this time, the huge star system was seen by Webb in even greater detail. (see photo above).

And this time, two new images have been revealed: one made only with instruments from the super-telescope and a composite of data from both Webb and its “older cousin”, the Hubble telescope, which shows the galaxy perfectly symmetrical at 32 million light years away from Earth (see below for composition).

Composite of Webb and Hubble data shows M74.

According to ESA, precisely because of its peculiar characteristics, such as its well-defined spiral arms, the galaxy is a favorite target for astronomers studying the origin and structure of these galactic formations.

“Webb’s sharp view revealed delicate filaments of gas and dust in M74’s grand spiral arms, which extend outward from the center of the image,” the agency said.

The agency further explains that by combining data from telescopes, scientists can gain more information and never-before-seen details about astronomical objects, increasing the observation power of even a super-telescope like the Webb.

Image of the same galaxy taken by the Hubble telescope.

Because M74 is perfectly symmetrical, stars, gases and all the dust that form it are lined up in spiral arms that spread outwards from this system.

Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark who released the first glimpse of the ghost galaxy with Webb explained to g1 that if we could observe our own Milky Way “from a spacecraft thousands of light-years from Earth”, we would have a similar view.

Colors are false but reveal never-before-seen structures

As he also explained to g1 Brazilian astrophysicist Rogemar Riffel, who was not related to these works, all astronomical images are of “false color”: since we cannot directly assign a color to this type of image, certain colors are chosen to highlight the structures of a astronomical photo.

“And this happened even in previous images by James Webb, or even Hubble. It is not something that we would observe with the naked eye. Filters are used that show, for example, the emission of gases, of dust. color images, in RGB, for example. But the color is always false. Sorry to disappoint”, says Riffel, laughing.

And it is precisely these gases and dust clouds that appear in purple in the image below that give a unique feature to this galaxy so far away from us.

Composition of the spiral galaxy M74 by astronomer Gabriel Brammer with data from James Webb.

But since all that dust is a problem for telescopes that observe visible light [como na imagem do Hubble], the novelty that these Webb images bring is that we can now observe more dusty regions and all the structures hidden inside these cosmic clouds.

“That’s why the image is so different from the previous one made with Hubble. As Hubble operates with visible light, what appears most are the stars. And the dust is the darkest bands in the arms of the galaxy, because the dust absorbs the light. visible”, explains Marina Bianchin, PhD student in Physics at the Federal University of Santa Maria.

Image of M74 taken by the Spitzer telescope.

“We can see a wealth of detail in the Webb image. A very well-defined signature of the spiral arms. And it is precisely in these arms where the stars are formed”, says Riffel.

Riffel also explains that although Webb was not the first NASA space observatory that was able to see this particular galaxy in infrared, since Spitzer, retired in January last year, also made a record (see image above), the super telescope will be very useful for science to understand how stars form in regions of the Universe hidden by these layers of dust.

“And understanding how stars form, also implies understanding how our own planetary system and our own Sun formed”, he says.

How does Webb see the past? See the infographic below

Why do we see the past when we look at the stars?

