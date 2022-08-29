Janja goes to “Lula’s towel” at Paulista on day of debate

On her Instagram profile, Janja invited her followers to participate in the act: “Get your towel and come with us”

The wife of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Rosângela Silva, participated this Sunday (28.Aug.2022) in a “towel” organized by PT supporters on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Hours before the 1st debate with presidential candidates, Lula’s supporters went to the main avenue in São Paulo with towels emblazoned with the ex-president’s face. On her Instagram profile, Janja invited her followers to participate in the act: “Grab your towel and come with us”.

Watch (32s):

Later, Janja accompanies her husband in the debate held by TV Bandeirantes. The program will be carried out jointly by the broadcasters band and TV Culturathe news portal UOL and the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. The 4 vehicles have partnered with Google and YouTube.

The 3 best-placed candidates in the polls and candidates from parties with representatives in the Chamber of Deputies were invited to participate: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (New) and Soraya Thronicke (UB). Read the debate rules.

Fierce opponents, Lula and Bolsonaro will star in the 1st direct clash of the 2022 presidential campaign.

The 2 only confirmed their attendance this Saturday (27.Aug.2022). During the previous week, the teams of both discussed strategies and conditioned participation to the presence of the opponent. There were doubts, both for Lula and for Bolsonaro, about the risks and benefits of attending this type of event. In the morning, the PT announced the decision on his social networks. Hours later, the current president also confirmed. Defined by lottery, Lula and Bolsonaro will be side by side in the studio.