Janones and bolsonaristas chat behind the scenes of the debate at Band

The backstage of the presidential debate at the Band was marked by exchanges of insults between supporters of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the first block, deputy André Janones (Avante) chatted with ex-minister Ricardo Salles at the place where party guests watched the debate. Leaders who were present, including Bolsonaro’s opponents, said they saw Janones start taunting Salles, heading to the Bolsonarista camp in the discussions.

Then, at the break, Janones spoke to the press:

“I respect the laws. I was not given any guidance that filming would be prohibited. I wanted to see if he is as brave here as he is on social media,” he said.

“He tweeted the day before yesterday saying he was going to beat up every bum who got in front of him to defend Lula.”

While he was explaining himself to the press, it was the Bolsonarista camp’s turn to incite tension, with statements that Janones would be “crying”, vocalized by the candidate for deputy Adrilles. Janones then stood up and criticized the Jovem Pan commentator and the president of the Palmares Foundation, Sérgio Camargo, calling them “vagabundos” and “captain of the bush”.