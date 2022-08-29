Janones fights with Nikolas Ferreira and Adrilles backstage at the debate; Look

After almost starting with physical violence with former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG), supporter of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, fought backstage of the presidential debate with two other Bolsonaristas: the candidates for deputy Adrilles Jorge (PTB-SP) and Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG). Organizer of the debate, the Band mobilized a security cordon to separate the campaigns.

While Janones detailed the fight with Salles to the press, Nikolas approached and began to imitate the federal deputy with homophobic gestures. Janones stood up and cursed. Adrilles Jorge joined in the provocations and curses, as well as the former president of the Palmares Foundation Sérgio Camargo, called by Lula’s supporter “captain of the bush”.

Janones started to explain the confusion… and the confusion started again. “Now it’s like this: we treat bums like hell”, says the deputy #OGlobonasEleicoes pic.twitter.com/If5TyK0A7N — Bernardo Mello Franco (@BernardoMF) August 29, 2022

In addition to the security guards, PT members like Rui Falcão sought out Janones to contain him. Candidate for senator Juliano Medeiros (PSOL) did the same.

*With Estadão Content