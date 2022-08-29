João Burse talks about “feeling of shame” and “upset” dressing room after victory suffered by Vitória | victory

João Burse could not hide his frustration during the press conference after the rout suffered by Vitória on Sunday night. Against Figueirense, at Orlando Scarpelli, in Florianópolis, Rubro-Negro conceded five goals and scored only one during a match valid for round #2 of the second phase of Série C of the Brazilian Championship.

With short answers, the coach analyzed the game and said he was embarrassed by the result that took Vitória out of the classification zone for Serie B. Leão went from second to third place and now is behind Figuerese, who has the advantage precisely in the goals.

“A feeling of shame”, summarized João Burse.

– A situation like this, that we made a game so low. We scored early. We even grew up later, but we were pretty embarrassed – completed the coach.

Burse also spoke about the atmosphere in the locker room and apologized to the Vitória fan for the performance at Orlando Scarpelli. The defeat was the first for the coach, now ten matches ahead of Rubro-Negro.

– Everyone upset, embarrassed, but at the same time have to raise their heads because the competition continues. (…) Apologize to our fan. To say that we are very upset, and that we are going to raise our heads to seek access – said the coach.

Finally, Burse pointed out that the rout does not put an end to Serie C. The coach recalled that Vitória still has four more matches to go and is still alive in the fight for access.

– We have to raise our heads. The competition has four more games. We need to see where we went wrong, see what happened, and give the athletes morale to reverse this situation. (…) Let’s sit down and talk to the group to adjust this – he concluded.

With another free week ahead, Vitória will only return to the field next Sunday, when they host ABC, in Barradão. The match valid for round #3 of the second phase of Serie C starts at 17:00 (Brasília time).

Check out other excerpts from João Burse’s press conference:

