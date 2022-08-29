Job creation in Brazil slows down and stands at 218,900 formal jobs in July | Economy

The Brazilian economy created 218,900 formal jobs in July this year, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security reported on Monday (29).

Altogether, according to the federal government, the following were recorded in the period:

1.89 million new hires;

1.67 million layoffs.

The result represents worsened in relation to July last year, when 306,500 formal jobs were created.

In July 2020, amid the isolation of the first wave of Covid-19, 108,400 formal jobs were opened.

Creation of Formal Jobs Results of the last 13 months Source: Ministry of Labor

Comparing the numbers with years prior to 2020, according to analysts, is no longer adequate because the government has changed the methodology.

According to the Ministry of Labor, 1.56 million formal job openings were created in the country between January and July.

The number represents a decline in comparison with the same period in 2021, when 1.79 million vacancies were created.

The Minister of Labor and Social Security, José Carlos Oliveira, recalled that he had foreseen, at the beginning of this year, the creation of 1.5 million vacancies in closed 2022, a number that has already been exceeded in the first seven months of this year.

“This makes it possible for us to project a larger number”, he declared, without citing, however, a new estimate.

At the end of July 2022, according to official data, Brazil had a balance of 42.24 million formal jobs.

The result represents an increase in comparison with June this year (42 million) and with July 2021 (39.7 million).

Average admission salary

The government also reported that the average admission salary was R$ 1,926.54 in July this year, which represents a real increase of R$ 15.31 compared to June (R$ 1,911.23).

According to the Minister of Labor, this was the second consecutive month of real increase in the average hiring salary.

In comparison with July of last year, however, the average admission salary dropped, as it was R$ 1,982.55 in that month.

The July 2022 Caged figures show that formal jobs were created in the five sectors of the economy:

Jobs by sector Opening of vacancies in July 2022 Source: Ministry of Labor

The data also reveals that vacancies were opened in all regions of the country last month:

Jobs by region Jobs created in July Source: Ministry of Labor

Data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed consider workers with a formal contract, that is, they do not include informal workers.

As a result, the results are not comparable with the unemployment figures released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), collected through the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad).

The Caged numbers are collected from companies and cover the private sector with a formal contract, while the Pnad data are obtained through household surveys and also cover the informal sector of the economy.

According to the IBGE, the unemployment rate in Brazil fell to 9.3% in the quarter ended in June – the lowest level for a second quarter since 2015, when it stood at 8.4%.

The lack of work, however, still affects 10.1 million people, a drop of 15.6% (1.9 million) compared to the previous three months.