John Textor Confirms Erison’s Loan: ‘We’re not in a business of burning a $10 million asset in the bank. Botafogo has several options in attack’

Present at Nilton Santos Stadium, John Textor confirmed that the striker erison is leaving Botafogo. It will be loaned to Estorilfrom Portugal, until July 2023, to develop your career.

Botafogo’s top scorer in the season, Erison had his departure explained by the American businessman.

– It is important not only to develop as a person and as a player, but also that the value of our assets is cultivated, maintained and placed in the best position for growth. We believe Erison’s timing would be challenging here. Today we have several options for marker (attacker) – Textor told “Lance!”.

Textor stressed that there is no purchase option on the loan, but he stressed that he saw it from the business side and did not devalue the player.

– When we bring in ten players, not everyone stays. We think he’ll be better off there for him. He will do us good by going there. But we’re not in a business of burning a $10 million asset in the bank. When you have a 10 million asset that you are not going to play, it will likely become a zero asset. So we want to see him play – he scored.

Without Erison, the options for a striker at Botafogo are Tiquinho Soares, Júnior Santos and Matheus Nascimento.