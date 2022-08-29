José Loreto and Leandro Lima incarnate Pabllo Vittar and Anitta in “Batalha do Lip Sync”

José Loreto and Leandro Lima, actors of “Pantanal”, participated this Sunday (28) in the Battle of Lip Sync, painting of Domingão with Huck, and paid tribute to two pop divas of today: Pabllo Vittar and Anitta. While Loreto did an interpretation of the drag queen, Lima did the dubbing of a song by the funkeira.

In the end, the audience, which votes on who should take the belt home, chose the interpreter of Levi in ​​the novel by Bruno Luperi. However, the two presentations were highly commented on social networks, leading the name of the painting to be one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

“That’s what we needed, this chaotic energy on a Sunday. Two actors who play pawns in the 9 pm soap opera, playing two pop divas with Father Fábio de Melo watching everything… That’s about it”, commented one of them. “Today was a duel of giants and it was really, really good! I had never laughed so hard again. This is the kind of entertainment we want and need on Sundays, production of Domingão with Huck. Leandro and Lima José Loreto hit it too hard in the Battle of Lip Sync”, said another.

“Battle of Lip Sync” is a worldwide hit, arrived on Brazilian television for the first time on TV Globo’s Sundays. In the new frame, every Sunday, two celebrities face the game: a lip sync duel, famous musical dubbing performances.