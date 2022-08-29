José Loreto and Leandro Lima shine dubbing Pablo Vittar and Anitta in a pawn duel on Sunday | TV & Famous

Let them know who they are! José Loreto and Leandro Lima starred in a duel of respectable pawns on the stage of “Domingão com o Huck”. 🔥 The actors who play Tadeu and Levi in the soap opera ‘Pantanal’ faced each other in ‘Battle of Lip Sync’. Upon arrival, the actors caused an uproar in the audience and even Dona DeaPaulo Gustavo’s mother, took a cone asking to sit next to the duo.
In the Batalha shows, José Loreto dubbed Pablo Vittar, and Leandro Lima played none other than Anitta. And singing “Show das Poderosas” and “Envolver”, the interpreter of the pawn Levi from ‘Pantanal’ got the better and won the ‘Battle of Lip Sync’ this Sunday!
🎤 Check out everything that happened and watch the videos below: 🎤
Leandro Lima already started making waves when he gave a little bit of singing ‘Slap on the Raba’ with Rai Saia Round, singer who is on the Pantanal trail with another song, “Smell of Mato”.
In the warm-up for Batalha, José Loreto opened the work by making a beautiful and fun tribute to the Killer Castors. dubbing “Naked in Santos”, the actor drove the audience crazy and even chewed a rose! 🌹
Then it was Leandro Lima’s turn to give life to Thierry and yours “Rita”. The actor even danced with one of the dancers! 💃🏻
And the long-awaited moment of “Lip Sync Battle“: it’s time for the megashows! José Loreto incarnated Pablo Vittar and rocked the dub of the hit “KO”! With a baphonic red look and an equally red lipstick, he even danced with “rival” Leandro Lima and showed his swing in a ring set up to he shine.
“An honor to make Pablo here!”, celebrated José Loreto after the show.
And the subject Rafa Kallimann couldn’t go unnoticed! José Loreto’s relationship with the ex-BBB even won music by Rafael Portugal. Look!
In his turn, Leandro Lima didn’t let it go! The pawn Levi dubbed none other than the muse Anitta, who, this Sunday, competes for the MTV Video Music Awards! The actor sang and danced with “Show das Poderosas” and went with everything and threw himself on the ground in the hit “Envolver”.
“She’s our biggest pop artist, the biggest we have! She’s an inspiration to a lot of people”, praised Leandro Lima.
The attraction featured commentary by Rafael Portugal and Pedrinho do Cavacowho sang a song made especially for Luciano Huck.