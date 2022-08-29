Juma becomes a jaguar to kill a gunman hired by Tenório

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will transform into a jaguar to kill a villain in “Pantanal” (TV Globo). In the next chapters, the gunslinger Solano (Rafa Sieg) will appear in the vicinity of Zé Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm after being hired by Tenório (Murilo Benício) to order the death of a list of the farmer’s enemies.

During his stay in the Pantanal, the gunslinger will try to kill all of Zé Leôncio’s family, in addition to Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

Before Juma kills the villain, he will be responsible for terrorizing the region. The criminal will shoot José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), who will survive after being saved by Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), and murder Roberto (Cauê Campos).

Over the days, the residents of the Pantanal will be suspicious of Solano. Therefore, he decides to leave, however, before he assures Tenório that he will fulfill his promise and kill the people the farmer asked for.

During this period, the gunslinger will hide in the tapera. He will even receive a visit from the Velho do Rio, who will advise him not to shoot anymore or, otherwise, he will die.

Once, Juma will go to the tapera and will be surprised by Solano, who will threaten to keep Maria Marruá’s daughter (Juliana Paes) imprisoned there. Cornered, the young woman will transform into a jaguar and kill the gunslinger.