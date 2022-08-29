Juma is cornered in the tapera, becomes a jaguar and ends up with a villain

Many emotions await fans of “Pantanal” in the next chapters of the soap opera. And this time, Juma (Alanis Guillen) will surprise and take the viewers’ breath away by defending the region from a figure that terrorizes the residents. Maria Maruá’s daughter (Juliana Paes) will become enraged and turn into a jaguar, putting an end to the man responsible, causing terror in the village.

According to information from the column Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, everything will start after Tenório (Murilo Benício) hires a gunman Solano (Rafa Sieg) to commit crimes in the region. And the list is long: the farmer orders the death of all members of José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) family. And the murders don’t stop there, as Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia) is targeting her mother, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and her lover Alcides (Juliano Cazarré).

The criminal will manage to shoot José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), who will survive after being saved by Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). Roberto (Cauê Campos) will not have the same luck and will end up killed by the gunman hired by his father. The suspicions about the authorship of the crimes are emerging and soon Solano decides to hide. However, before leaving, the criminal will promise Tenório that he will fulfill the agreement and carry out the killings ordered.

At this point, the tapera will be empty and the gunslinger will then decide to use Juma’s old house as a shelter. There, Tenório’s contractor will receive a visit from Velho do Rio, who will tell him not to hurt anyone else, or he himself will meet death. Solano just didn’t expect to receive a visit from Juma, who will go to the tapera and be surprised by the villain. After threatening to keep her imprisoned, Juma finds herself cornered and will transform into a jaguar, attacking the gunslinger, who will eventually die.