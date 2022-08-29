Bloodlust: Juma kills gunman and gives Roberto’s soul rest in Pantanal

In the next chapters of wetland, Juma will end up committing a horrendous crime that will avenge the soul of Roberto in the remake.

Solano, a gunman hired by Tenório to kill José Leôncio and his entire family, as well as Bruaca and Alcides, will end up doing badly when facing the jaguar girl.

The bad character will end up hiding in Tapera after killing Roberto. That’s right! The gunslinger will end up killing the boss’s own son after suspecting that he knew too much.

It turns out that Solano arrived at Tenório’s farms under the pretext that he would be just another catapaz, which did not convince the young man, who already suspected his father’s crimes.

The young man’s death, however covered up by Solano, will cause distrust in Zuleica and everyone on the farm. For this, the killer will have to flee, but he will promise to fulfill his mission to the chief, who will believe that whoever killed his son was an anaconda.

In the meantime, Solano had already tried to kill José Lucas, who will be taken care of by Velho do Rio after being shot by the gunman in Pantanal.

In order to “disappear from the map”, Solano will hide in the Juma tapera, and will receive a visit from the Velho do Rio. The entity will ask the killer not to shoot anymore, otherwise he will end up getting the worst of it.

Bloodbath: Juma beheading gunslinger

Without paying much attention to the message, the man will face a clash with Juma in wetland. The jaguar girl will be visiting the tapera when she encounters the gunslinger, who will threaten to keep her imprisoned.

Jove’s wife will then turn into a jaguar and go after Roberto’s killer. thirsty for blood, the daughter of Maria Marruá will cut the man’s throat and destroy him without mercy.