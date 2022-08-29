Keanu Reeves surprises newlyweds by accepting their wedding invitation

Keanu Reeves, 57, stole the spotlight at the wedding of British bride and groom James and Nikki Roadnight. The event took place last weekend, in the countryside of England, and had the American actor, who they didn’t know until that day, as a highlight.

The bride told Newsweek that it all started because the Hollywood star was staying at the same hotel where the celebration was taking place. “My husband saw him in the bar area and told him we had just gotten married and invited Keanu to say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted to,” she revealed.

“He was very friendly and said he would show up later,” he continued. “We didn’t know if he was going to go or not, it was pretty cool that my husband had talked to him.” With no stars, Reeves made good on his promise and appeared at the celebration about an hour later. The bride was called to authorize entry. “It was all so much fun, I went to say hi to him and introduce myself. I offered him a drink but he declined and said he had just been on a long flight so couldn’t stay long but he was nice and friendly and congratulated us on the wedding.”

In addition, the actor took pictures with the bride and groom and their 5-year-old daughter, as well as some of the guests. “My mom Jo took the pictures and told everyone to shout ‘Speed’ (original title from the movie ‘Maximum Speed’) as she took the picture.” he told. “We laughed since this is one of his older movies. We’re huge fans. I absolutely loved ‘The Matrix’ and we’re also huge fans of the ‘John Wick’ movies too. It was really cool.”

