know if it’s worth it

Auxílio Brasil’s new type of personal credit should start soon: the Payroll Loan. The start forecast, according to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, is already for the month of September. Namely, the folder is the one who is defining the complementary rules to initiate the release of credit.

But what would this Loan category be? You see, the payroll loan is a type of loan in which the beneficiary has the amount of the installments charged directly on the payroll. In short, the discount is made directly from salary or retirement. In this way, the loan application can be made even by negative people (with the “dirty name”). Want to know more? See below.

Auxílio Brasil payroll loan can start in ONE WEEK

According to Ronaldo Bento, current Minister of Citizenship, the Federal Government already has 17 Financial Institutions approved and able to grant credit. With this, families who receive through Auxílio Brasil will be able to borrow up to 40% of the benefit amount; of course, authorizing the Union to deduct the value of the monthly transfers.

Namely, the payroll loan from Auxílio Brasil and BPC is part of Provisional Measure No. 1,106. This measure encompasses a package of initiatives announced by the Federal Government to boost the country’s economy. As an example, we can mention the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS, the anticipation of the 13th salary of retirees and the Caixa TEM loan for informal and self-employed workers.

See too: Check the UPDATED list of banks that may or may not offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

How to apply?

The new line of credit may be requested through any Bank or Financial Institution – and not just by Caixa, as is the case with the modality valid for MEIs; or informal worker.

Even though it is not yet officially authorized, the Auxílio Brasil and BPC loan is already being offered by some banks; such as Banco PAN, for example. However, the process is just an anticipation of data collection. The release of credit, in turn, can only be done after regulation by the Federal Government.

Finally, beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil who wish to apply for credit should pay attention to the interest charged. That’s because they can be up to 3 times larger than other payroll loans on the market, such as retirees or civil servants.

See too: Consigned by Auxílio Brasil: Government announces date to RELEASE the service