L200 Triton Sport Sertões now has a price: R$ 299,990

The Mitsubishi L200 Triton Sport Sertões was initially presented in February 2022, still under order, but without a published MSRP, which we now know to be R$299,990.

This unit value of a limited lot of 100 commemorative copies of the 2022 edition of the Sertões International Rally, the largest rally in the world in terms of distance covered.

With an exclusive look, the Mitsubishi L200 Triton Sport Sertões has decorative orange stripes on the hood, sides of the doors and bucket, as well as parts of the bumpers.

The Advanced Dynamic Shield grille also has an orange stripe, as well as a black finish, which also wraps around the front bumper.

Having 17-inch alloy wheels finished in glossy black and orange appliqués stand out, they are shod with 265/65 R17 tires.

In it, the mirrors have a chrome finish, while the roof has a special rack for transporting light loads.

“The success of a major event can be measured by the longevity of its partners. For 17 years, the biggest rally in the Americas has been proud to have Mitsubishi as its sponsor, a brand that represents the Sertões off-road spirit like few others. The new L200 special series is the consolidation of this winning relationship”, says Joaquim Monteiro, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors.

Inside, console, parts of the panel and nameplate with Rally dos Sertões logo, as well as a darkened interior and black leather finish, leaving a very sporty look.

Equipped with a 2.4-liter turbo diesel engine made of aluminum, the L200 Triton Sport Sertões has a modern engine, with MIVEC double variable control and Common Rail electronic direct injection.

With 190 horsepower and 43.9 kgfm, the Mitsubishi L200 Triton Sport Sertões also has a six-speed automatic transmission with 4×4 traction system with Super Select 4WD-II.

In this system there are several traction options such as 4×2, 4×4, 4×4 with reduced or 4×4 locked, totaling 22 configuration options.

Mitsubishi L200 Triton Sport Sertões – Photo Gallery