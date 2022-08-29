launch of the Artemis mission to the moon is delayed

It was not this time. The launch of the Artemis 1 mission to the Moon was scheduled to take place today at 9:33 am, but was postponed by NASA due to technical problems with the rocket.

The countdown had been frozen since 8:53 am, when a small hydrogen leak and overheating was detected in one of the massive SLS (Space Launch System)’s RS-25 engines.

The launch window was two hours – that is, until 11:33 am –, but the space agency preferred to disclose the cancellation already, as it was unable to remedy the malfunction of the engine. She makes sure the rocket is stable.

“We won’t launch until everything is right,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson, remembering the space shuttle program, whose first flight in 1981 was a success after being delayed four times. “It’s a complicated machine, a complicated system. We won’t light the candle until you’re ready to go.”

Data is being gathered by mission controllers and now the earliest launch can occur is Friday, September 2nd. A second backup date is the second (5).

That’s if the leak is resolved and weather conditions are favorable — it’s early storm season in Florida, where the Kennedy Space Center is located. The SLS will continue to be positioned at base 39B.

The mission is highly symbolic for NASA, fifty years after the end of the iconic Apollo program — in 1972, man set foot on the Moon for the last time. The launch was being broadcast live, and thousands of people flocked to the venue to see it for themselves.

Strawberry’s supermoon in June is photographed behind the SLS, NASA’s most powerful rocket Image: Joe Skipper/Reuters

The program

The Artemis program is the most ambitious in the history of the US space agency. Its objective is to take the human being back to the Moon and, in the future, to Mars.

Today’s launch was just the first step – in fact, a big and risky test “worth”, still without a crew, of the new SLS rocket (the most powerful ever developed by NASA) and the Orion capsule (where the astronauts will stay in the future) . Therefore, failures are expected.

The rocket will send the capsule on a 42-day trip around the Moon and back to Earth to test systems and equipment. If all goes well, in 2024, the journey should be repeated with four astronauts on board.

In 2025, finally, the goal is to “alunise” (land on the Moon) and disembark the crew at the South Pole, a different and more challenging location than the ones visited during the Apollo program. No person, not even a robotic mission, has ever landed there.

After 2034, if successful and with funding, the next stage of the Artemis program is to install the “Lunar Gateway”, which would orbit our satellite and serve as a mission support point (a miniature Space Station). In partnership with other agencies, private companies, NASA also intends to establish a permanent base on the ground.

The goal is for the entire structure and experience to also allow manned trips to Mars, initially planned for the late 2030s. Our satellite would serve as a stopover and refueling point on this long journey.

The first time that man was on the Moon was in 1969, in the famous Apollo 11, by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. Twelve different people have walked the lunar soil until Apollo 17, the last manned mission, in 1972.