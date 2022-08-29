Lázaro Ramos’ ex? Taís is the target of a slip at Pipoca da Ivete

Lázaro Ramos’ ex? Taís Araújo is the target of slippage in Pipoca da Ivete; Understand

An unusual situation took over a painting of the Ivete’s Popcorn in this weekend. It turns out that a guest ended up commenting on a slip when setting Tais Araujo as ex-wife of Lazaro Ramos.

It all started with a test. The guest was supposed to jump on a pogo stick to see the faces of celebrities who had children with other celebrities on a panel.

From there, the guest would have to pass on tips, without giving the name, so that his duo could get the artist’s identity right. On the panel were names like Sabrina Sato, Alexandre Borges, Edson Celulari, Grazi Massafera, William Bonner, Cauã Reymond and Taís Araújo.

The slip happened when Fábio Porchat’s duo referred to Taís Araujo as Lázaro Ramos’ ex-wife. Then the comedian responded. “What?”, he found it strange. “wife of Lázaro Ramos”corrected the guest.

In the end, the duo reached the score of 14 hits out of 15 names that were on the panel. Only Vanessa Giácomo’s identity was not discovered by Porchat through Augusto’s tips.

SEPARATION

Despite being one of the darling couples in the world of the famous, Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araújo have actually separated. The actors took a break from their relationship after the end of Cobras & Lagartos in 2006.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araújo revealed that they also went through a crisis in their marriage. “First she got a lot worse in the face of the pandemic. Very serious. To the point of saying: ‘Man, it’s not going to happen. I want to move with my children to a two-bedroom apartment.’ I was seriously wondering what it would be like, because I thought it wouldn’t happen anyway.“, said.

Luckily, Taís and Lázaro revealed that they managed to overcome the delicate moment. “We had to reinvent, work from home. I worked a lot at home as an actress myself. We made the series ‘Love and luck’, me and Lázaro. And it was precisely a crucial moment of our reconnection.”revealed.