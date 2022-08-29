Leaked alleged name of new Xbox subscription

A month ago, good news for all users of the Xbox Game Pass service came to light, as Microsoft has just announced that it has started to carry out the first tests of the service’s family plan.

The family plan lets you share your Xbox Game Pass membership with your sibling or friends, whatever! A total of five people can be added to the plan.

As it is still in the testing phase, the plan is only available in Colombia and Ireland and only those who are Xbox Insiders can be part of this new service model. Also, the family plan only applies to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

It is also stated that the people you share your subscription with do not need to be Insiders, but must reside in the same country as you. Registration is limited and will remain open as long as the offer is available.

When participating in Game Pass – Insider Preview, this will convert the time remaining on your subscription to the time of the new plan, based on the monetary value of the old subscription.

Today the insider Lumia aggiornamentowho is known for leaking game images or various advertisements, came through his twitter to show his new “find”, the supposed name of the new Xbox Game Pass service plan.

The supposed name being, Game Pass Friends & Family, would make sense and would be very consistent with the proposed new plan.