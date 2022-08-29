Learn how to cancel the payroll loan to avoid fraud

If you have been the victim of a fraud involving a payroll loan, see below how to resolve the situation and request cancellation.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

Often, those who need a loan to solve an emergency, or to get a dream off paper, can actually fall for a scam. And so, no money lands in the victim’s account. Or even, discovers that he has a payroll loan in his name, without ever having asked for anything.

To give you an idea, in 2021, fraud against bank customers increased by 165%. And many of them target the elderly and people who, before the pandemic and social isolation, were not familiar with financial operations in the virtual environment. This is the case with the payroll loan scam.

In view of this, if you have been the victim of a fraud involving a payroll loan, see below, how to resolve the situation, and ask for its cancellation.

How to cancel payroll loan to avoid fraud

Below, check out the tips on what you can do to cancel the payroll loan:

1. Contact your bank or financial institution

When you suspect and identify any problem with the contract, the beneficiary should contact the financial institution. For the anti-fraud analysis, the bank may ask for some documents that prove the consignment loan scam.

2. Contact the Ombudsman of your bank, institution or the Central Bank

The retiree or pensioner can also open a call to the Ombudsman of the institution where he suffered the coup. If you do not receive a response from the bank, or if the financial institution refuses to evaluate the case, you can seek the Central Bank Ombudsman. Or, you can call 145 to file a complaint.

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

After making the complaint, the institution has up to 10 working days to respond. If there was proof of payroll loan fraud, it is possible to reimburse the amount within 2 business days.

3. Open a report against the consigned loan scam

In order to avoid future headaches, in cases of coup, the indication is to open a police report. This can be done online.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.