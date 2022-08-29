Lel analyzes Drbi and asks for team consistency in the second semifinal of the Brazilian Women’s Championship

This Saturday, Corinthians beat Derbi in the first game of the Brazilian Women’s semifinal, 2-1. The match played at Neo Química Arena had more than 13,000 people present to support the team, which was superior despite the tight score. For goalkeeper Lelê, the support of the crowd was essential.

“A unique feeling to be in there and see the crowd supporting you for 90 minutes. The other derbies I was able to play were with the Arena empty during the pandemic. Only those who wear this shirt know the importance of Corinthians fans“, commented the archer after the game.

Lelê also spoke about Corinthians’ performance in the duel. For her, this was one of the team’s best matches of the year and the level reached has to be maintained for the rest of the season.

“I think we knew about Palmeiras’ offensive power from the beginning of the competition. We prepared well and played one of the best Corinthians games of the year. It’s about preparing in the same way to play a great game at Allianz”, analyzed the goalkeeper.

“We created more clear opportunities. Unfortunately we didn’t take advantage of it, now it’s work to be more effective in games, not only against Palmeiras“, he concluded.

The return game takes place on September 10, when the Parque São Jorge club visits Palmeiras in their domains to try to guarantee qualification for the final. The archer pointed out that, despite the Corinthians having the advantage, nothing is defined.

“Feeling that the advantage is good up to a point. We have 90 more minutes, a goal leads to penalties. We need to be careful, nothing has been defined, the score is good, but we have to keep working to qualify for the final“, projected Lele.

Before the return game, Corinthians will have the hard task of overcoming São Paulo, at Arena Barueri, for the Paulista Women’s Football Championship. The ball rolls at 16:00 and the duel will have a single tricolor crowd, since the control is the opponent.

