Lívia Andrade debuts on ‘Domingão’ with a stunning look and celebrates: ‘Look where I’m at’ | Fun

Published 08/28/2022 20:59 | Updated 08/28/2022 21:07

The great day has come! After much expectation on the part of the public, Lívia Andrade made her much-celebrated debut on Globo. The presenter made her first appearance on the program “Domingão do Huck”, this weekend, to integrate the fixed cast of the bench of the “Believe Em Quem Queser”, of the attraction. For the occasion, the blonde still bet on a stunning lookinho for the occasion.

On social media, she shared some photos with the look and celebrated the new phase on the station. “On the air ‘Domingão com o Huck’, on Globo. No, you didn’t read it wrong!”, she commented in the publication. When she arrived on the show’s stage, she was very excited and said: “Hi guys! Crazy, crazy. Look where I am. On Domingão do Huck. And with you. I miss Sunday”, she declared.

This week, the presenter celebrated her arrival on TV Globo. “It couldn’t have been better received. It went far beyond what I imagined. Domingão’s family with Huck is amazing, all the producers… I felt very welcomed from the moment I arrived. Everyone was waiting for me. arriving shyly there, recognizing the territory. It was very nice”, she said.

It is worth noting that the moment was highly celebrated by fans and admirers of the star. On Twitter, the name of Lívia Andrade was among the most talked about topics on the microblog during the broadcast of the program this Sunday. Netizens could not spare praise for Andrade’s resourcefulness on the bench. The fixed bench still has Father Fábio de Melo and Dona Déa Lúcia. In the season premiere, comedian Heloísa Périsse was the special guest of the week.