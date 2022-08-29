‘Living bridge’ of millions of insects intrigues the nets; understand

A video posted on Twitter showing an army of ants forming a “living bridge” in the shape of an arch is spreading through social media and leaving netizens intrigued. The bridge, which even looks like a rope hanging from the ceiling, measures about three meters from one end to the other and is formed entirely by intertwined ants.

The video, published yesterday (24) on Twitter by the profile Elfa dos Insetos (@elfadosinsetos), has already been seen by approximately 500 thousand internet users, received more than 24 thousand likes and reveals the extraordinary power of organization of ants. In this case, the legionary ants, also known as army ants. And the purpose of this joint effort is to join forces to attack a wasp nest.

“Remember that cordon of army ants? Much has been speculated about how this cordon was formed. They are looting the wasps’ nest and taking the babies,” wrote the person responsible for the profile, Kel Silva. “They are very voracious, they arrive terrorizing the females and taking the children. Some species of army ants are specialists in looting wasp nests. Another curiosity is that they do not have nests, they do not live in one place, and march in great number”.

Although the buzz around the images is recent, the video is old. It was first posted on a social network in 2018 by a Twitter user named Francisco Boni. As he explained at the time, the act was recorded by a forestry agent from the Guanacaste National Park, a nature reserve in Costa Rica.

In April of this year, the Instagram profile @desafiomeioambiente decided to repost the images. “In the video, you can see a swarm of legionary ants, also known as marabout ants [Cheliomyrmex andicola]. They are known for their regular migrations in strictly organized columns that can reach over 40 meters in length.

“The purpose of the ants in this case was to reach a wasp honeycomb hanging from the ceiling of a balcony. As a result, a long ‘rope’ of live ants was formed. When this type of attack happens, wasps often escape and the ants don’t come out until they’ve completely looted the honeycomb, carrying pupae, larvae and eggs, plus some adults that couldn’t escape.

Marabuntas are also capable of digging tunnels in the ground to surprise their prey. Image: Reproduction/Wikipedia

Ravenous, nomads and carnivores

Legionary ants or army ants are names commonly given to more than 200 species of this insect. Carnivorous and extremely voracious, they are known for the habit of organizing periodic expeditions, with the participation of columns formed by thousands – and sometimes even millions – of individuals.

According to the original post, the ants seen in the video are the species known as marabunta, typical of the tropical jungles of South America.

“Its jaws have the shape of a claw and even have spines, which work like teeth”, he explained to the UOL the biologist Juliana Alves.

“Never want to be bitten by them, as it is extremely painful. They manufacture a substance that paralyzes small animals, such as birds and rodents”, she warns.

Juliana explains that this type of ant is carnivorous and capable of consuming meat from different types of vertebrates, from birds to reptiles. “When assembled into large armies, they are capable of fleshing out larger animals, including humans.”

Blind and with tiny brains

Individually, explains the biologist, a legionary ant is practically blind and has a tiny brain. Together, however, they act as if they form a single body, sharing a single mind.

“There are no leaders in these armies. They know they have to build a bridge, for example, when one individual climbs onto another’s back when there is a gap or obstacle ahead. Immediately, the one below freezes movement and so on. it is atavistic information that regulates the operation of the legions”, explains Juliana.

In the comments of the post created by the Elf of Insects, many wonder why the ants would have created such a long arc to travel a distance that, in a straight line, would seem much smaller.

“This is the most intriguing part of the story. To take the shortest path, in this case of the video, they would have to walk upside down. Probably, they create these ‘living strings’ to make the work easier. Carrying things that have the weight many times more than double or triple that of them must not be easy when you are upside down. Not to mention that, united in this living entanglement, they would be less vulnerable to possible attacks by the wasps”.

Kel Silva, @elfadosinsetos, says she is satisfied with the reach of the post. Self-taught in entomology (the study of insects), she told UOL who created the profile to talk about insects to ordinary people, through citizen science, which connects people with nature and awakens their interest in knowledge about the natural world.

“Insects are neglected, despite their unequivocal importance to the world, and are often not even mentioned in conservation programs. They need a voice, all nature needs. the greatness that is nature, and that involves us a lot, as observers, contemplators, scholars and conservators,” said Kel.