Luciene Adami, Guta from the 1st version of ‘Pantanal’, recalls sex scenes: ‘It was cold’ | wetland

It is not enough just to have lived a version of the Pantanal. For Luciene Adami, the Guta of the original version, the remake has been a golden opportunity to revisit previous recordings and excerpts. In her profile on social networks, she has already become synonymous with a Pantanal encyclopedia: as soon as the scenes air on TV in 2022, she shares the same sequences shown in 1990.

in chat with the gshow, Luciene guarantees that the proposal worked and many fans of the first version have followed her. “The feedback is unbelievable, my number of followers has soared, and 90% of the contacts I get are fans of the previous version,” she adds.

Among these scenes are the sex sequences with Jove and Marcelo, played by Marcos Winter and Tarcísio Filho, respectively. From these moments, Luciene remembers two major obstacles: shame and temperature.

“For me, it was complex to undress in front of a lot of people, but Jayme [Monjardim, diretor da primeira versão] determined that the team was minimal on the day of these scenes”, recalls the actress, currently 58. “The scenes were always treated as artistic, delicacy, and I’m proud to have done it”.

To complete the combo, winter didn’t help at all.

“The cold was really challenging, it was also recorded in winter and we would leave early to record, at dawn. Winter in the Pantanal was very cold, so it was a big challenge too (laughs)”.

Still on the backstage, Luciene has good memories, as it was a period of many joys. Even with the intense pace of recordings, the entire cast was based on the same farm, which facilitated the exchange and approximation. “One of my hobbies was playing backgammon with Cláudio Marzo, imagine”, she points out.

Marcelo and Guta’s romance has raised controversy on social media and also caused disagreements in the 1990s. In Luciene’s view, Benedito Ruy Barbosa is right to pose human questions that are rare, “but that happen”. “It’s brilliant to put it up for discussion, no matter how it ends, but to generate debate between families, friends. I believe that if they love each other, they should stay together”, he says.

Guta’s other relationships, such as the one with Jove at the beginning of the second phase, also bring other important values ​​to be debated.

“I believe that Guta and Jove, each one in their plot, bring this vision of the city, but that it is influenced by the life there in the Pantanal, of the country man. I would say that Guta means influence and letting oneself be influenced, being flexible”, evaluates Luciene.

She is currently pursuing an artistic career. Until the end of the year, the actress can be seen in the series “Centro Liberdade”, recorded in Rio Grande do Sul. Furthermore, she recently recorded a cameo in the movie “One Day 5 Stars” with Nany People.

