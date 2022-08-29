Luís Castro justifies Erison’s departure from Botafogo to ‘gain minutes’ at Estoril: ‘We cannot have a squad of 60 players’

erison is packed to act on loan at the Estorilfrom Portugal, and this decision generated dissatisfaction in the Botafogo. After the defeat to Flamengo this Sunday, for the 24th round of the Brazilianthe coach Luís Castro confirmed the news of El Toro’s departure and listed reasons for such a decision to be taken by the white-and-white football department.

– We cannot have two truths. We cannot have the truth that a month ago you said it was good to hire a 9 and today the truth is different. Intellectual honesty must be part of us. It’s true that a month ago it was said that we needed a 9, that Erison wasn’t producing, he didn’t have this, that… That was your analysis. The truth is that Tiquinho Soares and Júnior Santos arrived, we have Matheus Nascimento and Erison. A decision had to be made. Four nines for a team is too much for any team in the world. In the analysis it was understood that Erison needed a lot of game time, Europe could give him that game time and here there could be this risk of him not having that game time – started.

Luís Castro continued the response praising Estoril’s ability to work with centre-forwards and hopes to have a better Erison when he returns, in the middle of next year.

– Of course, everyone is comfortable with having five, six players for one place, but we can’t have 60-man squads. It was understood that the best situation was not to lose the player, to continue his growth process by playing many minutes, and Estoril is a club where the players have a lot of growth, as was the case with Kléber, Matheus Nunes, Chiquinho… And there it could be a space for him. It is to wish Erison happiness, we hope in the end to have a stronger Erison and that we are also stronger – closed.