Lula and Bolsonaro exchange accusations and are the main targets of attacks in the 1st debate on TV | Elections 2022

In the first debate of the 2022 elections, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) exchanged accusations and were the main targets of attacks by opponents.

Bolsonaro even said that Lula’s government was the most corrupt in Brazilian history. The PT retaliated and said that Bolsonaro is destroying the country.

In one of the most tense moments of the night, Bolsonaro attacked journalist Vera Magalhães, from TV Cultura. In a question to candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), she cited actions by the president that discredited vaccines. When it was his turn to speak, Bolsonaro was aggressive with the journalist: “I think you sleep thinking about me” (see below).

Also participating in the debate are candidates Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe d’Avila (Novo) and Soraya Thronicke (União). The event was organized by the Bandeirantes group, Folha de S. Paulo, Uol and TV Cultura.

Initially, the lottery had defined that Lula and Bolsonaro would be side by side in the studio. But, in the beginning of the night, the organization of the event changed the position of the two. Lula and Bolsonaro are the best placed in the voting intention polls, respectively.

The first interaction between Lula and Bolsonaro took place at the time of the debate, still in the initial block, in which candidates were asking questions to their opponents. Bolsonaro decided to ask Lula a question and chose the topic of corruption.

Bolsonaro recalled the cases of irregularities investigated at Petrobras. “What do you want to go back to?”, asked the president. “To keep doing the same thing at Petrobras?” he continued.

At the beginning of his answer, Lula commented: “It was necessary to be him [Bolsonaro] to ask me. And I knew that question would come.”

Afterwards, the former president listed measures of his mandates that, according to Lula, were taken to improve the fight against corruption. He spoke, among others, of the creation of the transparency portal, the improvement of the inspection role of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) and the approval of laws on access to information, anti-corruption, and the law against organized crime.

In the reply, Bolsonaro said: “His government was marked by kleptocracy. That is, a government based on theft. And this robbery was to gain support within parliament. It wasn’t just for former President Lula. It was for him. also get support within parliament. Therefore, nothing justifies your lying answer you gave on this issue. Yes, your government was the most corrupt government in the history of Brazil”, said the president.

In his rejoinder, Lula did not speak of corruption, but of the achievements of his two terms in office. He said that it was during his government that Petrobras “gained the size it did”, with a capitalization of R$ 70 billion. He said that his government was marked by social inclusion, job creation, an increase in the minimum wage, investment in family farming, the creation of public universities, among others.

Then Lula amended:

“This country [que Lula governou], which generated 20 million formal jobs, is a country that the current president is destroying. It’s destroying because he loves bravado. He loves to say numbers that don’t exist and he loves to think that the people who are listening to him believe what he says. Therefore, the country I left is a country that people miss. It’s the country of employment, it’s the country where the people had the right to live with dignity with their heads held high,” Lula countered.

Another moment of clash between Lula and Bolsonaro occurred during a question, made by the organization of the debate, about Auxílio Brasil worth R$ 600. Bolsonaro was asked if the government would be able to preserve the spending ceiling and at the same time maintain the value of the benefit of R$ 600. By law, the amount is only guaranteed until the end of the year.

“We are going to keep this amount starting next year. Of course, this aid is close to the minimum necessary for the person to survive. Get out of the poverty line in a more concrete way. Where can I get money from? I have agreed with the economic team and talked “, said Bolsonaro.

When commenting on the answer, Lula said that “it is important to remember that the maintenance of R$ 600 is not in the LDO [Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias] which was sent to the National Congress. In other words, it means that there is a lie in the air,” said the former president.

In the reply to Lula’s comment, Bolsonaro raised his voice. “I have contact with the leadership of the Chamber. After the elections, we can do something more concrete, more detailed to seek resources, to pay the R$ 600. We cannot be here, we are inconsequential, announcing: ‘I will give this, I will give that , I’m going to take a teacher’s income tax, I don’t know what, just a lie, okay?'” Bolsonaro said.

There was a moment in the debate when journalist Vera Magalhães, from TV Cultura, asked Ciro Gomes about the Covid pandemic and vaccination.

The journalist contextualized the question, citing deaths that could have been avoided and statements by authorities that discredited the population as to the effectiveness of vaccines in general.

Ciro, in the reply, said that everything in the country “is out of place”. He added that “what is most shocking to me is seeing this level of alienation and hatred, of things like that. Lies here, lies there, this is the Brazil that these people are producing.”

When it was Bolsonaro’s turn to comment on Ciro’s response, he attacked Vera Magalhães.

“Vera, I couldn’t have expected anything else from you. I think you fall asleep thinking about me. You have some crush on me. You can’t take sides in a debate like this. Make lying accusations about me. You’re a disgrace. for Brazilian journalism, but that’s ok,” Bolsonaro said.

“Don’t go with the little story about attacking the woman. Of victimizing yourself, Vera. You really were fantastic, right?”, continued the president.

Bolsonaro’s stance generated a reaction from candidate Soraya Thronicke.

“When men are chutchuca with other men, but they come at us being tigers, I get extremely upset. Then I get angry, yes, and I say more to you. In my state, there are women who turn into jaguars, and I am one of them. I do not accept this type of behavior and cursing and, above all, spread hatred among Brazilians and divide us”, highlighted the candidate.

At another point, asked by candidate Soraya Thronicke about what can be done to reduce queues in the Unified Health System (SUS), Tebet cited her participation in the Covid CPI and regretted Bolsonaro’s management in the pandemic.

“How many families have lost their children prematurely? How many mothers have lost their children and how many children have lost fathers? And I didn’t see the President of the Republic take his motorcycle and go to the hospital to give a hug to a mother who lost a child. I saw more than that: I saw a corruption scandal in the purchase of vaccines as if life could cost $1. In this aspect, Soraya, the pandemic dragged on because it was not coordinated by the federal government, it is not because we stayed at home”.

When asked about the decrease in vaccination coverage in Brazil, Ciro criticized Lula and Bolsonaro, saying that the two are “dividing our nation”.

“What else is shocking me and seeing this level of alienation and hatred and stuff like that. Lie over there, lie over here. This is the Brazil that these people are producing, dividing our nation, and I want to reconcile”.

Ciro also criticized the Lula government’s performance in the economy. According to him, the PT’s actions led the country to choose Bolsonaro in 2018.

“I attribute to Lula the economic contradiction of the country. To the moral contradiction of Lula and the PT. Bolsonaro came down from Mars with all these contradictions. Bolsonaro was a protest absolutely recognized, respectfully by me, regarding the devastating economic crisis that the Lula and the PT produced,” he said.

At another point in the debate, when the topic was the preservation of the environment, candidate Felipe d’Avila, without directly citing Bolsonaro, said that the country needs to regain credibility abroad. The president’s government is criticized by the international community for the lack of policies to preserve forests.

“I am absolutely sure that Brazil will set an example in being the country that will capture 50% of the world’s carbon, teaching the world a lesson. And this will be fundamental to recover Brazil’s international credibility. return to being a reliable country in international relations if it continues to treat the environment with the neglect it has been treating in recent years,” he said.

According to the rules, defined with the campaigns of the presidential candidates, the debate was divided into three blocks.

Candidates answered questions, made by the organizers of the debate, on topics of their government plans

Then candidates chose an opponent to ask a question. The person who asked the question had the right to reply. Each one asked a question and could be chosen once

The block had questions from six journalists from the companies that organized the debate. Each journalist chose one candidate to respond and another to comment on the response.