Lula and Bolsonaro face off in the 1st debate of 2022

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) meet in a debate promoted by TV Girl Scouts this Sunday (28.Aug.2022). O Power 360 also livestreams on its YouTube channel (watch it here).

Here’s what happened in the preview of the debate:

17:03 – Janones says he will accompany Lula in the debate

4:10 pm – Janja posts a video of a “towel” in honor of Lula on Paulista, São Paulo’s main avenue.

2:39 pm – Lula (PT) invites followers to watch the debate.

2:21 pm – Pablo Marçal, who was not invited to participate in the debate after the Pros withdrew from supporting his candidacy, summons protest in front of TV Band, in São Paulo. “To express our revolt against this attack on democracy”, said.

1:59 pm – Eduardo Bolsonaro announces live with Pazuello for after the debate

1:01 pm – candidate Sofia Manzano, from the PCB, who will not participate in the debate due to the fact that the party does not have an elected deputy in the Chamber, said that she will react to the debate live;

12:46 pm – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left the Palácio da Alvorada towards the Brasília Air Base to go to São Paulo to participate in the debate on the Band

12:22 pm – Simone Tebet (MDB) invites followers to watch the debate.

12:04 pm – Ciro Gomes (PDT) invites followers to watch the debate.

11:30 am – Felipe D’Avila (Novo) invites followers to watch the debate.

8 am – candidate Vera Lúcia (PSTU) criticized the broadcaster for not participating in the debate. “In times of Bolsonaro’s coup threats, we needed equal disclosure of candidates. But unfortunately I was not invited to the debate. And look, I’m tied with whoever goes there.”

1st PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

This Sunday’s debate is the 1st held with candidates for the presidency of the Republic. The program is carried out jointly by the broadcasters band and TV Culturathe news portal UOL and the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

The debate is mediated by journalists Eduardo Oinegue, Adriana Araújo, Leão Serva and Fabíola Cidral (UOL). The program also features questions from journalists from band and the vehicles that form the pool of the debate.

The 3 best-placed candidates in the polls and candidates from parties with representatives in the Chamber of Deputies were invited to participate: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (New) and Soraya Thronicke (UB).

The order of presidential candidates in the studio, defined by lottery, will be: Luiz Felipe d’Avila, Soraya Thronicke, Simone Tebet, Jair Bolsonaro, Lula and Ciro Gomes.

DEBATE ORGANIZATION AND RULES

In the 1st block of the debate, each candidate has 1 minute to answer the question chosen by journalists from the communication vehicles that make up the pool. After the 1st round, 3 different questions are asked and 2 candidates answer the same question. The order of the answers is the same as the order of the presidential candidates in the studio.

Then, the 1st round of questions is asked among the candidates. At this stage, the order defined was: Jair Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes, Luiz Felipe D’Ávilla, Soraya Thronicke, Lula and Simone Tebet.

In this section of the debate, journalists from pool of broadcasters ask candidates questions. Journalists choose who answers the question and who can comment on the answer. All candidates participate in this round.

The 3rd block of the debate is marked by a new round of clashes between the candidates. In this round, it follows the following order: Simone Tebet, Soraya Thronicke, Ciro Gomes, Jair Bolsonaro, Lula and Luiz Felipe D’Ávila.

After the confrontation between the candidates, a new round of questions from journalists is held. Again 3 different questions are asked, with 2 candidates answering the same question.

POWERDATA

According to the latest survey PowerDate, released on August 17, Lula has 44% of voting intentions in the 1st round. Bolsonaro registered 37%.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears next with 6%. Technically ties with Simone Tebet (MDB), who scores 4%, considering a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Soraya and Felipe D’Ávila did not score in the survey.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 14 to 16, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02548/2022.