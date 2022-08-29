Lula oscillates and Bolsonaro stabilizes

A survey carried out by telephone by the FSB Institute, contracted by Banco BTG Pactual and released today, points to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the lead in the race for the Presidency of the Republic, with 43% of voting intentions in the survey stimulated — when the interviewee receives a previous list with the names of the candidates. In comparison with last week’s poll, PT fluctuated two points down.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was stable with 36%. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points. The difference between Lula and Bolsonaro is seven points, two less than the advantage registered by the former president in the survey seven days ago.

Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) grew three percentage points and appears in third position. A week ago, the PDT presidential candidate had 6%, and today he has 9%. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) fluctuated one point up, from 3% to 4%.

The other candidates were stable. Trade unionist Vera Lucia (PSTU) and businessman Pablo Marçal (Pros) registered 1% each. Political scientist Luiz Felipe D’Avila (Novo), senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), former deputies José Maria Eymael (DC) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB), professor Sofia Manzano (PCB) and mechatronics technician Leonardo Pericles (UP) did not score.

Considering the margin of error, all candidates, with the exception of Lula, Bolsonaro and Ciro, are technically tied.

Respondents who said they would not vote for any candidate were 4%; blanks and nulls were 0%; and does not know or did not respond, 3%.

For the period when the research interviews were carried out, the result already shows the impact that the hearings held last week by Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, with Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro and Tebet. However, the survey still does not measure the effects of the first presidential debate, held last night by the pool formed by UOLFolha de S.Paulo, Band and TV Cultura.

The FSB Institute polled 2,000 voters by phone between August 26 and 28. The survey confidence index is 95%. The survey cost BRL 128,957.83 and was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-08934/2022.

Stimulated poll: Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro is seven points

Squid (PT): 43%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 36%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 9%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 4%

Vera Lucia (PSTU): 1%

Pablo Marcal (Pros): 1%

Luiz Felipe D’Avila (New): 0%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0%

José Maria Eymael (DC): 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0%

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0%

None: 4%

White/null: 0%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 3%

Despite appearing in the survey, Marçal had his candidacy withdrawn by the Pros, who decided to support former President Lula. The withdrawal of the entrepreneur’s name was made by Euripides Junior, reappointed to the presidency of the party. The businessman says he is the target of “persecution”.

Spontaneous poll: Lula and Bolsonaro swing one point down

The FSB Institute also surveyed spontaneous responses, when respondents do not receive a prior list of candidates.

In this scenario, Lula registered 40%, one point less in relation to last week’s survey. Bolsonaro also fluctuated downwards — from 34% to 33%.

Ciro fluctuated positively from 4% to 6%. Therefore, the variation of Lula, Bolsonaro and Ciro occurred within the margin of error. Simone Tebet was stable at 2%.

Squid (EN): 40%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 33%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 6%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%

Others: 1%

None: 4%

White/null: 3%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 11%

second round

The BTG/FSB survey designed five scenarios for the second round. Lula would beat Jair Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet; Bolsonaro would lose to Ciro and tie in the margin of error with Tebet.

Lula x Bolsonaro

In the dispute between Lula and Bolsonaro, the scenario was one of stability, with both registering the same percentage as seven days ago.

Squid (PT): 52%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 39%

None: 4%

White/null: 3%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 2%

Lula x Cyrus

Against Ciro, Lula oscillated negatively in two points. The former minister floated two up. The difference between the two was 19 to 15 points — a variation in the margin of error threshold.

Squid (PT): 47%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 32%

None: 12%

White/null: 7%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 2%

Lula x Tebet

In the clash against Tebet, Lula also fluctuated two points down, while the MDB candidate grew five points.

Squid (PT): 51%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 30%

None: 10%

White/null: 7%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 2%

Bolsonaro x Ciro

In the confrontation with Bolsonaro, Ciro remains ahead. In comparison with last week, the former minister fluctuated two points up. The current president has fluctuated positively at one point.

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 49%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 41%

None: 6%

White/null: 3%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 2%

Bolsonaro x Tebet

In the dispute between Bolsonaro and Tebet, the two are technically tied. A week ago, both had 42%. The senator fluctuated two points up, and the chief executive was stable.

Simone Tebet (MDB): 44%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 42%

None: 8%

White/null: 4%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 2%

about the institute

FSB Pesquisa is an institute founded in 2008 and linked to the FSB Comunicação group, which provides services to companies and public bodies. The company has carried out surveys on voting intentions for president since the 2010 election. These surveys are mainly carried out through telephone interviews with voters by trained operators.