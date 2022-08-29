“Lula’s advantage is not that comfortable”, says Gustavo Conde

Journalist says the campaign should act as if the former president is losing – and not handily leading

support the 247

ICL

247 – Journalist and linguist Gustavo Conde stated, in the program Poder e Linguagem, in partnership with journalist Leonardo Attuch, that Brazil may be about to know the rotten band of the business community, after the action of Minister Alexandre de Moraes against Bolsonarist businessmen defending a coup d’etat.

Conde also said that the negotiation between Globo and Jair Bolsonaro to avoid sensitive questions was a scandal. “And Globo’s tone was paternal and maternal. Meaning is produced by tone. Bolsonaro is Globo’s offspring,” he said. “In practice, the Brazilian press passes cloth to Bolsonaro.”

Faced with this observation, he stated that Lula’s advantage is not comfortable and said that the campaign should behave as if he were losing.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.