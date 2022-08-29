Lula’s campaign will forward suggestions for a government plan to the transition team – 08/27/2022 – Panel

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) campaign has already received more than 13,000 suggestions for his government program, through a tool on its official website. The large volume will go through a first filter, but the idea is that the ideas are used, according to the program coordinator, Aloizio Mercadante.

“There are many valuable contributions that we want to take into account and take advantage of,” he says. The idea is that the suggestions are divided by area and later forwarded to the sectoral working groups during the transition period, if Lula is elected in October.

With criticism of the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) in several passages, Lula’s government plan prioritizes the fall in inflation, the strengthening of state-owned companies and the fight against poverty and hunger that, the document highlights, have increased in recent years.

To combat inequality, Lula proposes an incisive role for the State and promises to rebuild and strengthen social programs, such as Bolsa Família and the Unified Social Assistance System (Suas), if elected.