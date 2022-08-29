Lula’s success in not refuting Bolsonaro on the issue of corruption, according to an expert

The strategy of the campaign of former President Lula (PT), of not emphatically retaliating against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the issue of corruption during the debate on TV Band, was seen as a hit for political scientist and professor Tiago Garrido, co-author from the book ‘The hand and the glove – What elects a president’.

For him, the clash between the presidential candidates last Sunday 28 is not capable of changing the electoral scenario, but it can reinforce already established trends. in conversation with Capital Letterthe professor explains that the debates work as a kind of “reminder” that the elections are approaching.

“Those voters who evaluate the government as great or good, glue their vote to Bolsonaro”, assesses Garrido. “It is possible that in a future poll there will be an improvement in the intention to vote for him, but this is not due to a specific statement.”

According to the professor, the same effect can occur with Lula. “The debate is part of a cumulative communication strategy and Lula has put another brick in his communication wall, which is to talk about the social”, he says. “In Jornal Nacional, in the question about Lava Jato, he talked about the jobs destroyed by the operation. The background of this election is the discussion about inflation and unemployment and Lula addressed the issues”.

Read the conversation:

CartaCapital: Can the debate on TV Band change the electoral scenario?

Tiago Garrido: The debate changes little. For most people, the debate serves as a reminder that the election is coming. Then, those voters who evaluate the government as great or good, glue their vote for Bolsonaro. It is possible that in a future poll there will be an improvement in the intention to vote for him, but this is not due to a specific statement, but because people are being reminded that the election is near. For Lula, it may also improve a little because of the accumulation of Jornal Nacional and the debate.

CC: Do Bolsonaro’s statements about Lula on the topic of corruption not affect the image of the former president?

TG: When Bolsonaro started talking about corruption, Lula looked at the camera and cited the achievements of his governments in the social area. It was a showcase. There is no type of response that Lula could give against corruption that would make much difference. In no way would it change the vote that he needs to guarantee in the first round, which is that electorate that changes their vote mainly because of the economic situation. The debate is part of a cumulative communication strategy and Lula has put another brick in his communication wall, which is to talk about the social. In the Jornal Nacional, in the question about Lava Jato, he spoke of the jobs destroyed by the operation. The background of this election is the discussion about inflation and unemployment and Lula addressed the issues.

CC: Lula’s lack of reaction was seen by the militancy as something negative in his speech.

TG: There was hardly a change of vote there. This is illusory. While Bolsonaro talked about corruption, Lula added another brick to his social image, which is what will keep him ahead in the polls. It was a correct strategy.