“Lying is in your DNA”







Bolsonaro in debate Photo: Renato Pizzutto/Band

In the 2nd block of the debate on Band, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was the first to receive a question from one of the participating journalists. He and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were chosen to talk about social assistance and how the R$ 600 will be maintained.

“Until last year it was R$ 192 on average, we went to 600 definitively against the PT vote in the Chamber. And we will keep that price next year. For the PT, the poorer the people are, the better for them to do politics on top of it”, said Bolsonaro, stating that he will keep the amount of aid within fiscal responsibility. “How to get resources? Not stealing, not putting your hand in the people’s money”.

Lula again accuses Bolsonaro of fake news, saying that the maintenance of the aid has not yet been approved. “The candidate likes to talk about absurd numbers that even he doesn’t believe and has already privatized several companies”, she said, claiming that the PT has always been in favor of R$600.

Bolsonaro, then, got excited and replied: “The PT did come back against the value of this aid. Stop lying. It’s in your DNA to lie,” he said, claiming he doesn’t make promises he can’t keep.