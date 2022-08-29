Maiara chooses transparent pants and low-cut body for show: ”Perfection”

The singer Maiara collected a flurry of praise when revealing the look used for the show with her sister, Maraisa

Maiara (34) left the followers drooling when revealing the look used to fulfill the schedule of shows with her sister, Maraisa (34). On her Instagram profile, the singer drew praise from fans with her bold look.

For the presentation in São Paulo, the artist chose a low-cut bodysuit, transparent pants and a closed flowered blazer. Completing the look, she made a low ponytail and rocked her makeup.

“From the two shows yesterday in São Paulo! Thank you for everything! I love you guys!”thanked his girlfriend Fernando Zor (38) in the legend.

It didn’t take long for fans to fill the comments. “Too wonderful”, “What a perfection”, “Respectful Woman”, “I googled “Linda” and stopped here”they fired.

MAIARA AND MARAISA WELCOME MARÍLIA MENDONÇA’S MOTHER ON STAGE

Maiara & Maraisa paid tribute to the singer Marília Mendonça, in the early hours of this Friday, 26th, in a show at the Festa do Peão de Barretos, in São Paulo. The performance included the participation of the composer’s mother, Dona Ruth Dias, on stage to remember with affection the Brazilian star, who left us at the age of 26, in November last year, in a plane crash on the way to a show in the countryside. of Minas Gerais.

In an emotional tribute on stage, with a video of the eternal Queen of Sofrência shown on the screen, the twins sang Todo Mundo Menos Você, from the album Patroas 35%, a musical partnership with the singer: “Let’s make a very beautiful star sky I believe that this moment is one of deep connection. Eternally applauded by Barretos, Marília”, said Maiara with an emotional voice.

