Manifest returns with Season 4 and Netflix premiere date

Passengers on Flight 828, fasten your seat belts. The 4th season of manifestst is about to land on Netflix. After the service saved the NBC series from cancellation, this is the first time we’ve heard an official date. As we previously reported, the fourth season will be divided into two parts.

The first part of Season 4 of manifest arrives on November 4th. The series will continue to chronicle the lives of passengers on a plane that disappeared mid-flight. Only to reappear 5 years later, as if it never left.

After the shocking death and kidnapping at the end of Season 3, the new year will be set two years ahead. That way, we’ll see Ben very differently. However, we’ll have to wait a few more months to find out more about his journey.

However, some of the fans don’t seem to care about it. After all, the series will have an ending planned and officially imagined by Jeff Rake. That is, apparently, we will be happy with the outcome of the 4th season of manifest.

What to expect from Season 4 of manifest

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also released the synopsis for Season 4 of manifest. Check it out below:

Two years after Grace’s brutal murder turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in ruins as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden.

Consumed by his grief, Ben resigned from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, an almost impossible feat with every passenger’s movement now being monitored by a government record.

As the date of death approaches and the passengers are desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret. of the so-called on this compelling, mind-blowing and deeply emotional journey.

The cast of season 4 of manifest will feature Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, Ty Doran, Daryl Edwards and Matt Long.

Creator was surprised by the rescue of the series

When NBC canceled the series, although it was still quite popular after the third season finale, series creator Jeff Rake told The Hollywood Reporter how surprised he was by the response from the fanbase:

“I’ve had shows canceled before and this is the first time I’ve experienced such a wave of support among fans. A small group of super fans formed a group on Twitter and said, ‘We got you Jeff. #SaveManifest. The campaign is starting. So before we even had a chance to lift a finger to find out if we need a PR campaign to help save us, the fans got up and created this campaign and spread the word – which was incredibly gratifying and exciting.”

In fact, we can say that the renewal for Season 4 of manifestdeparted a lot from the fans.

As Season 3 of manifest finished?

The show’s third season finale shocked fans. After all, there were many twists and turns and most of the followers were left with their jaws dropped. This includes, for example, the attitude of Angelina, who fatally stabbed Grace. Also, she kidnapped Eden, believing the baby to be her guardian angel.

We also saw Michaela and Zeke, who have a conversation about the end of their relationship. Finally, Cal disappears into thin air in the Eureka lab and reappears five years older. Captain Daly also suddenly appears in the cockpit of the 828 and then disappears with the entire plane in a flash of light.

Based on these events, we know that Season 4 of manifest there will be a lot to tell. Watch the series trailer.

