Manoel Soares breaks silence on leaving the ‘Meeting’: “I didn’t ask”

On social media, Manoel Soares breaks the silence about his future with Patrícia Poeta; understand

The host Manoel Soares used social networks this Saturday (27) to clarify the rumor that he had left the Date.

On Twitter, the famous made it clear that it is not true that he asked to leave the morning, which he co-presents with Patricia Poet.

“Guys, I didn’t ask to leave. This is not true“, he wrote, emphatically. The rumor was born from the The afternoon is yourswhen columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco stated that the relationship between the presenters would be unsustainable.

Followers showed support for Manoel: “Be resistance brother! Maximum pride to see you shining on the big screen“, wrote one in the answers. Another took the opportunity to pin Patricia: “I don’t understand why the name of the program is not ‘Encontro com Patricia Poeta e Manoel Soares’, why you also don’t make the program’s calls on Bom Dia Brasil, why Patricia talks more than you all the time… Stand firm! I only watch this show because of you!“. Check out:

Guys, I didn’t ask to leave.

That’s not true.✊🏾✊🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — Manoel Soares – TV (@ManoelSoares_) August 27, 2022

“UGLY FACE” BY PATRÍCIA POETA

Patricia Poet drew public attention from Date when making an expression during the program.

In a video circulating on the web, the attraction’s commander appears leaving the audience area while giving the floor to Manoel Soares and makes an expression that appears to be one of dissatisfaction.

“Manoel, there are more cases there, right?“, she says, as she leaves the stage and lets the co-host interview other people present. What draws attention is that she seems to frown.