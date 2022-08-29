Manoel Soares speaks about his departure from the ‘Encontro’ program | Column Fábia Oliveira

Manoel Soares used social networks, this Saturday (27), to talk about his alleged exit from the ‘Encounter’ programwhere he is a presentation partner alongside Patricia Poet. The rumors started after an alleged argument that the two would have had backstage last week. At the time, Manoel would have expressed his desire to leave the morning attraction of ‘Rede Globo’.

On Twitter, however, the presenter denied that he had asked to leave the ‘Meeting’ presentation. “Guys, I didn’t ask to leave. This is not true,” he wrote, using some emojis that refer to the force.

Despite the clarification, several netizens sent messages to Manoel Soares, saying that he should, yes, leave the attraction. It is not new that social networks are taken over by angry people, after watching some episodes between Patrícia Poeta and him in the mornings of ‘Globo’.

“If I were you, I would. This program does not suit you. Go back to ‘É de Casa’”, said a young man. “I watched the program with this format the two of you just this past week. I was kind of horrified. It’s embarassing. Patricia desperate wanting to talk about everything all the time and you there, looking like you’re fulfilling your quota for the program. You are a giant”, said one girl.

A third went further. “But there was a ‘break-up’, right? Because that part you didn’t mention and it’s clear how she despises and disrespects you as a professional. It’s better to leave than to be nationally diminished every day. Well, if it were me, right? But I wish you luck,” she wrote.

Recently, this column had already told that the station is experiencing an impasse with this partnership between Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta. According to sources in the column, Globo wants to cut Manoel from the morning, but removing the presenter from the attraction can increase the rejection of Patricia. Also according to sources, the social activist did not accept the position of co-host well and tries to do much more than what is delegated to him, which irritates the journalist.