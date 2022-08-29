Mari Palma and Phelipe Siani get married in a ceremony in the countryside of São Paulo – Emais

Journalists Mari Palma and Phelipe Siani got married in Itatiba, São Paulo Photo: Caio Lanziani

Mari Palma and Philipe Siani were married on Saturday afternoon, the 28th, in a minimalist ceremony inside Sao Paulo. The journalist couple expected to have 600 guests in an intimate and refined ceremony that was held in Itatibawithin the state.

Friends of the couple made records in the social networks party details. Mari Palma was accompanied to the altar of her nephew Dom. The Bride’s Brothers Luiz Palma Junior and Leonardo Palma, led her towards the altar, where was Phelipe Siani. Another detail that drew attention was Mari’s arrival at the ceremony. She arrived at the party in a blue van.

The journalist’s father Luiz Palma, who died last year, was honored at the ceremony. Dom, Mari’s nephew, entered with a plaque during the wedding in memory of his grandfather and balloons flew in the skies of Itatiba with the name of Luiz.

Phelipe Siani was moved to see the bride and hear the words of the judge who performed the wedding. “What they feel for each other is capable of transforming happiness into fireworks, filling the eyes of those who watch from afar and making the whole world feel the same thing. I say I saw it, because from the first day it was love”, declared the judge in records made by friends and guests of the couple.

An unusual request from the bride was to encourage the guests to go to the tennis ceremony. Mari’s intention was that all friends and relatives feel at ease. The wedding took place on a farm with preserved ruins. Mari published on her Instagram, in March, a photo with Phelipe indicating that it would be the location of the event. “Hey, do you realize that this might be the place we’re getting married? I don’t know what the day will be like, but I’m sure that every time I stop and look away, I will find the love of my life and my best friend.”

Mari and Phelipe started dating in 2017 while working at TV Globo. In 2021, they formalized their engagement in an unusual way. on your channel at YouTubethe journalist recorded the moment her husband asked her to marry him, inspired by the series friends, in the scene where Chandler Bing and Mônica Geller formalize their engagement with candles around the room.

Currently Mari and Philippe work together at CNN Brazil.